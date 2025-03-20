Deleted image reveals Steam games in the Xbox app — here's what it could mean

With the future of the Xbox console up in the air, Microsoft has been pushing the idea of the Xbox app as its version of Steam or the Epic Game Store.

A Microsoft blog post about the future of Xbox titled "opening a billion doors" briefly held an image of multiple devices from consoles to phones and a PC that showed off a new Xbox UI.

The image was spotted by The Verge who inquired about it. When pressed, Microsoft quickly deleted the Xbox UI picture.

Why the response? One of the devices in the image is a TV where you can see a section labeled 'Steam' in the UI.

(Image credit: Microsoft (via The Verge))

The image also shows off a handheld gaming console and a tablet. A hint toward Xbox's "Everything is an Xbox" tag from last year.

It's possible this image is just a mock-up, but it might not necessarily be a mistake.

Last year, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer suggested there was a future where third-party stores like Steam or Epic Games could be available on Xboxes.

Everything Xbox

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Additionally, Microsoft has been slowly transitioning Xbox software toward more of a unified experience on PC. The company appears to want the Xbox app to be a launcher and store on your computer similar to Steam. It's possible it could list your owned Steam games in the future.

Currently, GOG offers a something similar where it lists all the games you own on your PC. It's not great and can be confusing when it comes to figuring out what's actually installed on your computer.

Xbox Handheld

(Image credit: MidJourney/Microsoft/Future)

Earlier this month it was reported that Xbox is working on a handheld console that might launch later this year.

Allegedly, that handheld will be made in conjunction with Asus to take on the Steam Deck.

The console could arrive with this new Xbox UI coupled with Xbox Game Pass.

Currently, gaming handhelds not made by Steam are saddled with Windows 11 which doesn't make for a cohesive experience.

However, an Xbox branded console from Asus like a ROG Ally plus a new Xbox UI could make for an actually Steam Deck challenger.

Xbox appears to want as many options as possible in the coming years, and these images are just the start.