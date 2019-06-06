15 Best Alexa Ambient Sound Skills

Thunderstorm Sounds

If you're looking for something more intense, call up the Thunderstorm Sounds skill, which has a heavier downpour, as well as thunder and lightning. This skill will loop automatically, so you have to tell Alexa to play it for a certain amount of time — for example, by saying, "Set a sleep timer for 1 hour." If you're looking for something quieter, there's a Distant Thunderstorm skill as well.

What to say:

"Alexa, open Thunderstorm Sounds."

"Alexa, start Thunderstorm Sounds."

"Alexa, play Thunderstorm Sounds."

"Alexa, open Distant Thunderstorm."

