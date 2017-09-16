7 Great Games to Play on Galaxy Note 8
With a huge AMOLED display and beefy internal specs, Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8 is an Android gaming monster. The handset's powerful Snapdragon 835 processor can handle even the most demanding games in the Google Play store, while its gorgeous 6.3-inch, 2960 x 1440 screen allows you to see every detail of your favorite titles.
Here are our favorite games for putting Samsung's new flagship through its paces, from console-quality action romps to frenetic strategy games that demand a big screen.
Credit: Madfinger Games
Injustice 2
On top of being a great mobile fighting game, Injustice 2 boasts some of the most console-grade graphics you can find in an Android title. Thanks to the Note 8's processing power, you'll be able to string together brutal swipe combos as Batman and Superman without any villainous slowdown getting in the way. Plus, you'll want a big screen for taking in the game's delightfully over-the-top supermoves.
Credit: Warner Bros. International Enterprises
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
Telltale's latest take on The Walking Dead isn't just a gripping interactive adventure; it's also an excellent showcase of what modern Android phones are capable of. The mobile version of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier is identical to what you'll play on consoles and PC, meaning you'll get to enjoy the same beautiful comic-book art style on the Note 8's big AMOLED display. And when you're swiping and tapping to stay alive during the game's quick-time events, you'll be glad to have a phone with a whole lot of processing power.
Credit: Telltale Games
Asphalt 8: Airborne
There's a reason Asphalt 8 is still the gold standard for console-style racing on the go. This game is a visual stunner, sporting realistic lighting effects and an obsessive attention to car detail that will really shine on the Note 8's sprawling, colorful display.
Credit: Gameloft
Vainglory
The premier multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game for mobile, Vainglory begs to be played on a powerful, big-screen phone. This is a game all about commanding a character around a battlefield while keeping track of your teammates, enemies and the variety of explosive attacks happening around you, so that 6.3-inch display will really come in handy. Vainglory has a huge competitive community, and if you want to be one of the best, you'll need the right hardware.
Credit: Super Evil Megacorp
Dead Trigger 2
It's been around for a few years, but Dead Trigger 2 is still the closest you can get to playing a console-quality shooter on your phone. The Note 8's Snapdragon 835 processor should keep things smooth even when hordes of zombies are headed your way, while its huge, crisp screen will allow you to enjoy every gory little detail.
Credit: Madfinger Games
Skullgirls
Another excellent mobile brawler, Skullgirls features a drool-worthy hand-drawn art style that practically demands to be experienced on the Note 8's big AMOLED screen. This tag-team fighter is all about putting together huge, stylish combos with awesome-looking characters — something that the Note 8's Snapdragon CPU is more than ready to handle.
Credit: Line Corp.
Gangstar Vegas
It might seem like a shameless Grand Theft Auto clone at first glance, but Gangstar Vegas is actually a pretty neat game that will make the most of your Note 8's power. This open-world adventure has a little bit of everything — shooting, MMA fighting, racing — and also lets you run wild in a massive re-creation of Las Vegas that benefits greatly from a powerful phone.
Credit: Gameloft