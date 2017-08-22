11 Coolest Things Bixby Voice Can Do on the Galaxy S8
Get to know Bixby
Four months after the release of the Galaxy S8, Samsung's digital assistant Bixby is finally out — and for real this time, with no more promises or opt-in previews. After debuting in the U.S. in July, Bixby is now available on every Galaxy S8 and S8+ in 200 countries and territories across the globe (though it still only recognizes English and Korean). To get Bixby's voice features, all you have to do is perform a quick and easy software update on your phone.
But let's make one thing clear first: while it's nice finally have a real purpose to that extra physical button on the side of the S8, Bixby remains a work in progress. So we wanted to put a quick guide together covering how to get started with Bixby, and everything you can (and can't) do once it's up and running.
Upgrading Bixby
Certain functions of Bixby, such as Bixby Home and Bixby Vision, have been available since the S8, came out, but if you want access to Bixby's voice recognition and voice controls, you're going to need to update Samsung's Hello Bixby app. To do so, just go to the Settings menu, scroll down to Software Update and install the latest version which should include an upgrade to Bixby.
Note: You're going to need to sign into your Samsung account to fully complete the setup, and you may want to connect to Wi-Fi before downloading the update to prevent excess mobile data usage.
Say hello to Bixby
Once your phone is done installing the update, swipe right to go go to Bixby Home again. This time, though instead of the traditional Bixby cards and notifications, you'll be greeted by a green and blue screen and the sound of Bixby's voice asking you to go through the initial setup.
Just follow the instructions which will include signing off on a few software agreements, selecting your prefered language (just English and Korean are available so far, though Samsung says it will add other languages) and saying a few selected lines so Bixby can get accustomed to your voice.
Update the rest of your apps, too
Even though Bixby is pretty powerful on its own, much of its potential lies in manipulating the other apps on your phone. That means it's especially important to update all of the S8's built-in Samsung apps, in addition to third-party apps like YouTube, Twitter and Instagram that are part of Samsung's Bixby Labs program.
Actually talking to Bixby
Here's where the fun starts. When you want to get Bixby's attention, you can trigger Samsung's digital assistant by saying "Hey Bixby," or simply pressing and holding the Bixby button on the side of the phone while issuing a command. Don't forget to stop pressing the button when you're done.
Change settings using Bixby
If you take a gander at the giant list of the things Bixby can do, you might be a little overwhelmed at this point. So let’s highlight some of the best things you can do with Bixby so far, starting with changing your S8’s settings.
Phone menus have gotten amazingly complex recently, and even though you can search, it's much easier to just say what you want changed and let Bixby do the rest. You can adjust anything from turning on the flashlight to enabling power saving mode or turning off Bluetooth. You can even task Bixby with super specific things like disabling notifications from a single app such as Google Hangouts or Samsung Health.
Use Bixby to dictate messages
Touchscreens make typing on phones pretty convenient, but if you don't feel like tapping out sentences one letter at a time you, Bixby can transcribe your speech and turn it into text in any app where you can use Samsung's keyboard.
To do this, just hit the microphone button. Alternatively, you can go into the Bixby settings and toggle on "Dictation on keyboard" so that you can just press the Bixby button on the side of the phone to write out text as well.
Send pictures or messages to friends
With the number of photos people take nowadays, it's always good to take some time and review the fruits of your labor. And if you find one you like, you can send that image to a friend simply by asking Bixby. You don't even need to use specific language: just say "Send this picture to [insert name of person],” and Bixby will know which pic you're talking about, and even ask which messaging app you'd like to use.
If you're looking for something more complex, you can say "Post my last photo to Instagram" and Bixby will run through all the steps except actually hitting the share button, just in case you want to add a filter or change a setting or two. You can even combine all that with a caption request if you want.
Save time with Bixby
One of the best things about Bixby is how you can save time by using voice commands. For example, the next time you want to see all the emails from a specific person, instead of tapping on the email app and then typing their name into search, just ask Bixby to "Show meemails from [person]." It's faster and simpler with Bixby, and makes keeping up with email exchanges that much easier.
Open an app and control it with your voice
Anytime you want to open an app, you can simply ask Bixby to do it. That alone is pretty sweet, but it gets better when you combine commands like "Open my subscriptions in Youtube" or "Go to tomsguide.com" and skip straight to what you want to see.
To see a full list of voice commands for both first-party Samsung apps and Bixby Lab apps, swipe right on your phone’s screen until to you get to Bixby Home, tap the "..." settings menu in the top right and hit the option that says "Voice apps and services." This will show you all the supported apps and what you can control using your voice.
Now, many of these commands won't work every time, and there are some things you might think Bixby should be able to do but can't. But there also some things Bixby can handle that you wouldn't have predicted, and the only real way to know is to try it for yourself.
Get a rundown of your schedule
If you're tight on time while running between meetings, just ask Bixby to show you what's next on your docket by saying "What's my schedule today?" Bixby will pop up a card showing you all your appointments and times with a single, simple command.
Bixby searches
Even though Bixby's main function is to give you a different way to control your phone, you can still use it as a general search tool, too. You can use Bixby to check the weather, look up something on Wikipedia or see what new movies came out this week. And while Bixby isn't quite as powerful or accurate as Google Assistant, it's always nice to have options.
Set an alarm or reminder
Want to take a quick nap? Just ask Bixby to "Wake me up in 40 minutes." so you don't oversleep. Reminders are even better, because you can say things like "Remind me to check the mailbox when I get home." Then, using the reminder and locations services, the next time you arrive at home, Bixby will pop up a friendly reminder to check your mail. (If you don't have a location set as Bixby, Bixby will ask you for that too.)
Create your own shortcut commands
If there's a command or function you use on a regular basis that's a bit complicated, shorten it by making a custom shortcut. All you have to do is go to Bixby Home, tapp the Bixby icon at the top (it looks like bubble letter 'b"), hit the "History" button and tap on the option that says "Add a quick command."
Give feedback
Even though Bixby is now widely available, it won't get everything right all the time. So remember to hit the "Teach Me" button if Bixby misses the mark, or the heart icon to help reinforce Bixby when it gets things right.
Not only will this help improve Bixby, providing feedback will earn you experience points that can be redeemed for rewards in Samsung Pay like a gift card or a coupon code for items like a Samsung battery pack, phone cover or even a fitness band.
You can also suggest alternative commands for certain things by clicking on the Bixby icon at the top of the Bixby Home screen and tapping on the option that says "suggest another phrase."
Get creative
Even after you think you've gotten a handle on Bixby, keep trying new things out, because the more you use the assistant, the better Bixby will function. Whether you're trying to use intricate language or issuing impossibly long commands, Bixby is always learning and may surprise you with all the things it can do.
