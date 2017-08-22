11 Coolest Things Bixby Voice Can Do on the Galaxy S8

Get to know Bixby

Four months after the release of the Galaxy S8, Samsung's digital assistant Bixby is finally out — and for real this time, with no more promises or opt-in previews. After debuting in the U.S. in July, Bixby is now available on every Galaxy S8 and S8+ in 200 countries and territories across the globe (though it still only recognizes English and Korean). To get Bixby's voice features, all you have to do is perform a quick and easy software update on your phone.

But let's make one thing clear first: while it's nice finally have a real purpose to that extra physical button on the side of the S8, Bixby remains a work in progress. So we wanted to put a quick guide together covering how to get started with Bixby, and everything you can (and can't) do once it's up and running.

Image Credit: Samsung