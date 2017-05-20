17 Tips for Dominating Injustice 2

Injustice 2 is one of the best fighting games in years, offering an immersive story mode, fantastic combat and a ton of solo and multiplayer content. However, NetherRealm's new comic-book brawler is so fully featured that it's borderline overwhelming, especially when it comes to mastering its 29 characters and understanding what the heck to do with the hundreds of gear pieces you've unlocked.

Fortunately, after hours of exploring the Multiverse, battling it out online and dressing up Superman in all kinds of colorful suits, we're here to help. Whether you're looking to make a mark on the competitive scene or just want to craft a cool-looking superhero, here are 17 tips for getting the most out of Injustice 2.