Microsoft may be designing a new Xbox controller with DualSense-like features — here's what we know

We may be a couple of years away from a new Xbox console — handheld or otherwise — but an upgraded Xbox controller may be on the way.

Recently, the leaker eXtas1s, popped up to talk about the rumored Sebile controller, allegedly thanks to datamined XCloud files (via NotebookCheck).

The Sebile isn't totally new. In September 2023, it leaked alongside refreshed Xbox Series X and Series S consoles — codenamed Brooklin and Ellewood, respectively. The Brooklin console is probably the most interesting of the three as images revealed a cylindrical device.

In his latest YouTube video, eXtas1s discusses the rumored controller, including advanced haptic motors that would give the controller similar textured responses like the PS5 DualSense.

Perhaps controversially, he predicts that Xbox will ditch batteries in favor of a rechargeable controller. One of the selling points of the Xbox controller is the ability to quickly swap out a battery pack.

He also talks about some gesture controls, like one used to "wake" the controller, and briefly hinted at a handheld console and how this new controller helps make it a portable console.

The more interesting leak surrounds latency with extas1s saying that the Sebile will communicate with cloud servers via WiFi, similar to the Google Stadia. With Xbox's recent "Everything is an Xbox" push, I wouldn't be surprised if a big focus on the next controller is greatly improving the ability to stream games and reduce input lag.

There are questions like will the Sebile feature Hall effect analog sticks, and if Microsoft will change or add any other buttons with this new controller. Assuming it launches this year, we should see more leaks and news soon.

If, like me, you read Spanish better than you speak it, here's a recap tweet from eXtas1s.