10 Best Games to Play on Your Galaxy S8

Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy

Telltale's take on Guardians of the Galaxy is a charming point-and-click adventure that one-ups the movie in many ways, and it looks just as good on mobile as it does on console and PC. The game's comic-inspired art style will really pop on the S8's display, and you'll be able to tap through its variety of interactive action scenes without worrying about any nasty slowdown. Plus, do you really need an excuse to play a game that has Rocket Raccoon and Groot in it?

Credit: Telltale Games