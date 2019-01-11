Oppo Launches First UK Smartphone Later This Month

Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo will soon start selling its phones to customers in the U.K., beginning later in January.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo isn't the best-known smartphone brand, particularly outside its primary markets in East Asia and India. But in fact, it was the fourth-best-selling brand in the world as of 2017, according to an estimate by IDC cited on Oppo's website.

It's owned by BBK Electronics, which has a collection of brands making various electronics, including other smartphone brands. The ones you've most likely heard of are OnePlus, makers of reasonably priced flagship phones like the OnePlus 6T, and Vivo, which is starting to make inroads into the West.

So when can we expect Oppo to make landfall on the British Isles, and what will it be bringing with it? The answers are Jan. 29, and the product will be the RX17, according to reporting by The Verge.

The RX17 (known as the R17 outside of Europe) was released in October 2018 and is a mid-range 6.4-inch display smartphone. Its selling points include its fast-charging battery, AI-assisted camera technology and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It’s also got a nice restrained design, and its "light and water inspiration" is nicely summed up with its front-camera notch, which is shaped like a raindrop.

The existing R17 and R17 Pro models on sale have other features unique to them, but it's not clear which of these Oppo will offer to U.K. customers. It's possible that neither of these existing specs will be used, and that the RX17 is in fact a new version retooled for the British smartphone user's hardware preferences.

Smartphone enthusiasts might be more interested in if Oppo's Find X, with its pop-up cameras and equally gorgeous frame, comes to the U.K. as well. There's no word on that yet, but we're hoping it's going to make an appearance in this country too.

When Oppo and the RX17 step off the plane at the end of the month, we'll be sure to let you know exactly what the new kid in town has to show us.