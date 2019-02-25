Here's Your First Look at Oppo's Foldable Phone

Oppo, not to be outdone by Huawei’s Mate X or the Samsung Galaxy Fold, has now shown off a few images of its own foldable phone via social media.

(Image credit: Brian Shen/Weibo)

Posting on Weibo (via The Verge), Brian Shen, Oppo’s vice president of Chinese sales and marketing, shared four images of a folding phone, saying that the model will enter mass production if there's enough customer demand.

(Image credit: Brian Shen/Weibo)

In terms of design, the Oppo foldable is following the Huawei ‘falcon wing’ design rather than Samsung’s, with a screen wrapping around the outside of the fold rather on the inside. It also looks to share the thick camera bar/handle on one side, as seen in the image below bearing the Oppo logo. This likely won’t be just for ergonomic reasons, since the near identical structure on Huawei’s phone contains its CPU and wireless modem as well as the cameras.

(Image credit: Brian Shen/Weibo)

There’s no information about specs or prices, but one would have to imagine that like its competitors, it would be pushing against the $2,000 mark, if not exceeding it.

(Image credit: Brian Shen/Weibo)

Oppo still has a lot of other interesting stuff to show off at this year’s MWC. For photography fans, the company just revealed its 10x lossless optical zoom smartphone camera, which will be on sale in an as yet unnamed handset in the second quarter of 2019.

It’s also unveiled its first 5G smartphone, also currently without a name, which it plans to show off with attention-grabbing features like ‘hologram calling.’