OnePlus 7 Pro Specs: Here's What You Get

With its latest phone, OnePlus is going Pro.

The company has taken the wraps off the OnePlus Pro 7, a new phone highlighted by a dramatically improved display, three rear cameras and a top-of-the-line Qualcomm mobile processor. Those additions are keeping with OnePlus' approach of packing premium features into its handsets, but the OnePlus 7 Pro is a departure from the company's past approach when it comes to price. The OnePlus 7 starts at $669, a significant jump from the starting price of last fall's OnePlus 6T.

There's a lower-spec version, the OnePlus 7, that's a more modest upgrade from the 6T. But it's only available in other countries, not in the U.S. Here, OnePlus, plans to keep the 6T around, dropping the price on the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage by $30 to $549. That used to the price of the 6GB entry-level version of the 6T.

We've had a chance to review the OnePlus 7 Pro, if you want to want to see how this device measures up to the other top Android smartphones. But here's a quick rundown of the OnePlus 7 Pro's specs so that you can get a sense of what to expect from the new OnePlus handset.



OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 6T

Starting Price

$669

$549

Display

6.67-inch AMOLED (3120 x 1440)

6.4-inch AMOLED (2340 x 1080)

CPU

Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 845

RAM

6GB, 8GB, 12GB

8GB

Storage

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB

Rear Cameras

48-MP (f/1.6), 16-MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 8-MP telephoto lens (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom 16-MP (f/1.7), 20-MP (f/1.7) Front Camera

16-MP (f/2.0)

16-MP (f/2.0)

Battery

4,000 mAh

3,700 mAh

Size

6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches 6.2 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches Weight

7.26 ounces

6.52 ounces

Colors

Nebula Blue, Mirror Gray, Almond

Mirror Black, Midnight Black



OnePlus 7 Pro price and availability

The OnePlus 7 starts at $669 for an entry-level version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Upgrading to an 8GB model with double the storage raises the price by $30 to $699, while the OnePlus 7 Pro with the maximum amount of RAM and storage — 12GB and 256GB, respectively — will set you back $749.

You'll have two options for buying the phone. You can either get it unlocked through OnePlus for a phone that will work on any GSM network as well as Verizon once you make arrangements with that carrier to route all calls, messages and data over LTE. T-Mobile is also selling the phone in the U.S.: you can pick up the $699 model there in either Nebula Blue or Mirror Gray. Buy the phone in installments at T-Mobile, and you pay $29.17 per month for 24 months.

The OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale this Friday (May 17).

Design and display

Recent OnePlus phones have featured a tear-drop-sized notch to house the phone's front camera, but there's no notch on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Instead, the selfie cam is now retractable, popping up from the phone when you need to snap a self-portrait, but disappearing at all other times.

This approach coupled with minimal bezels allows OnePlus to squeeze a little extra display real estate onto the OnePlus 7 Pro's 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen. According to OnePlus, the Quad HD+ display offers a 93% screen-to-body ratio. There's more to this panel than just more space, though. The screen also features a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

OnePlus is touting the A+ rating its new phone's screen earned from DisplayMate. That's the highest rating handed out by the firm, which makes calibration and optimization software for screens on all types of devices.

The in-display fingerprint sensor that debuted in the 6T is back in the OnePlus 7 Pro, though OnePlus says it will be faster on this phone. A Horizon Light notification system flashes around the ring of the display to let you know when notifications are coming in when your phone is locked.

Camera

In another big change from past OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 7 Pro adds a third rear camera. Besides the 48-megapixel main shooter, you'll also find an 8-MP telephoto lens and 16-MP ultra wide angle lens with a 117-degree field of view. Thanks to the telephoto camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers a 3x optical zoom.

In addition to the extra lens, OnePlus is touting a three-pronged autofocus system that taps PDAF, CAF and laser auto-focus. The result should be sharper images whether you're shooting in daylight or in low light, according to OnePlus.

As for that selfie cam, it's a 16-MP shooter that can pop up in 0.53 seconds, so you shouldn't miss a shot as the camera pops into place. OnePlus says the camera is durable enough to pop up and down 150 times a day for five years, and during the OnePlus 7 Pro launch event, the company showed off a video where a 49-pound weight was hung from the phone's front camera. In other words, expect a camera that's able to hold up to daily use.

Performance

OnePlus phones usually debut with Qualcomm's fastest processor, and the OnePlus 7 Pro is no exception. It's powered by the Snapdragon 855, which Qualcomm says can deliver up to a 45 percent improvement in performance over last year's Snapdragon 845 (which just happens to be the processor inside the OnePlus 6T).

We've certainly seen a marked improvement in the Snapdragon 855-powered phones we've tested so far, which include Samsung's Galaxy S10 and the LG G8 ThinQ. Both those phones are dramatically faster than their Snapdragon 845-powered predecessors, and while Apple's A12 Bionic chip remain the standard for mobile phones, the Snapdragon 855 has closed the performance gap considerably. Given the sizable amount of RAM OnePlus packs into its phones, we're interested to see how the OnePlus 7 Pro fares in testing.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a few other performance-focused enhancements. The phone's RAM Boost feature preloads frequently used apps and games to cut down on load times. And the new phone uses UFS 3.0, a technology that boosts read/write speeds by 79% over UFS 2.1, according to OnePlus. That translates to faster installation speeds for large files and apps.

In addition, OnePlus says the 7 Pro has the kind of liquid cooling system you normally find on gaming-centric phones. That, plus the new phone's dual stereo speakers, should mean for a better gaming experience on OnePlus' flagship device.

Battery

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, a jump up from the 3,700 mAh power pack inside last year's OnePlus 6T.

The big addition to this new phone is how fast you can charge it, though. The OnePlus 7 Pro adopts the Warp Charge 30 feature OnePlus introduced in last year's OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. This 30-watt charging technology provides a 50% charge after just 20 minutes. When we tested the 6T McLaren Edition, we saw Warp Charge get up to 66% after 30 minutes, so we're expecting big things from the fast-charging technology in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Software and special features

As with previous OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 7 Pro runs the company's OxygenOS, which is built on Android. Version 9.5 of OxygenOS introduces a number of new tweaks include 90 Hz app support and an enhanced gaming mode. But the biggest changes to OnePlus' software includes support for full-screen recording and a new Zen Mode. That feature will enforce 20-minute breaks from your phone, in which all you can do with the OnePlus 7 Pro is take incoming calls, make emergency calls and use the phone's camera.

Besides software enhancements, OnePlus says it's improved the haptic vibration on the OnePlus 7 Pro, increasing the size of the motor for better responsiveness. That should mean minimal delay and a more tactile experience when using the phone, according to OnePlus.

Outlook

That's a pretty substantial upgrade over OnePlus' previous phones, and as you can see in our review, the changes to the OnePlus 7 Pro are pretty impressive. This is the most expensive OnePlus handset the company has ever made, and long-time fans may balk at the $669 starting price. But even though that's a $120 jump from the OnePlus 6T, it still places the 7 Pro substantially below other leading Android flagships.



We'll need to wait until the phone lands in users' hands to see if people agree, but right out of the gate, the OnePlus 7 Pro seems to deliver a lot of cutting edge features while holding the line on price.