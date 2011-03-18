Nokia Tech Allows Video Chapter Tagging

Nokia is currently working on a Symbian app called 'Shoot and Tag' which allows smartphone users to add dvd-like chapters to their videos either automatically or manually. Shoot and Tag uses tagging technology in order to place specific scene markers while a video is being recorded which allows users to jump through different parts of the recording during playback.

The tech works by automatically detecting any change in setting and creating a new chapter for each change that appears conveniently by the side of the screen. There is also a button to manually tag a chapter at any point the user feels like it. While the recorded video is being played, like a dvd the chapters can be navigated to easily find specific parts in a video.

Although it is still in beta testing, the app is available for download on most Symbian devices. Check out the video below to see the app in action.