The 5-Camera Nokia 9 Already Has a $100 Discount

The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the more interesting phones we saw at Mobile World Congress this past week. And if you're as intrigued by the phone's five-camera phone setup as we are, you can save $100 on the Nokia 9 when it goes on sale this weekend.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

HMD Global, which designs and sells phones under the Nokia brand, says the Nokia 9 will go on sale Sunday (March 3) for $599. That's a $100 discount off the phone's regular $699 price.

But if you want to save on the Nokia 9, you'll need to act quickly. That $100 discount goes away on March 11, when the phone's price goes back to $699.

You can pick up a Nokia 9 PureView from Amazon, B&H and Best Buy. The unlocked phone will work on GSM networks like the ones operated by AT&T and T-Mobile.

MORE: Best of MWC: Foldable Phones and 5G Rule

A five-camera array on the back of the phone is clearly the highlight of the Nokia 9. Those 12-megapixel sensors — two of them RGB, three of them monochrome — are used to construct a depth map when you take a picture. As a result, background blur effects are more smoothly graded, something we noticed during our hands-on time with the Nokia 9.

The phone packs in other premium features as well. While you'll have to get by with last year's Snapdragon 845 processor, the Nokia 9 offers 6GB of RAM, a 5.99-inch POLED screen and support for wireless charging.