Take $10 Off the New Nintendo 2DS XL

The House of Mario is out to prove that handheld gaming is alive and well.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL is a revision of the company's best handheld. The $149 system retains the best features of the New 3DS XL, but ditches the 3D functionality in favor of a lower price and slimmed-down design.

Through August 31, you can take $10 off the console's price when you pay with Masterpass and use coupon code "MPBTS17". Masterpass is MasterCard's digital wallet. It saves your billing info so that you don't have to enter it every time you shop.

Alternatively, if you spend $200 or more, you can use the same code to take $25 off your total price. That's the first and only deal we've seen on Nintendo's new handheld.

The New 2DS XL manages to offer the same screen size as the larger New 3DS XL — 4.9 x 4.2 — but with a lot less bezel. It has a right analog nub for better camera control, two additional shoulder buttons, built-in Amiibo support, and a speedy processor which lets it play newer games.

The updates make this Nintendo's most complete and most fun handheld ever. As far as content is concerned, it supports a healthy stable of indie and third-party games, plays older DS cartridges, and allows you to download a variety of NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles.

Whether you're a first-time DS player or a Nintendo diehard, this $139 console is sure to provide hours of fun.