Get the Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $45

If you're looking to lower your cable bill, and aren't sold on any cable-replacement services, the Netgear CM500 is one of the best cable modems you can buy.

For a limited time, Amazon offers the Netgear C500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for just $44.99. (Click on the $10 coupon box underneath the price to activate your savings). That's the best price we've seen for this highly rated modem and it beats a refurb price we saw last month by $5.

The CM500 is compatible with major ISPs like Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, and Cablevision. It features 16 x 4 channel bonding, which means that it has 16 downstream data channels and four upstream channels. This translates into max download speeds of up to 686 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 132 Mbps.

The modem has a small footprint and vertical-standing profile, which allows it to be tucked away into small spots. It's also received high praise from many customers who have been generally pleased and satisfied with its simple set up process. Simply put, the $45 Netgear C500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem is one of the best investments you can make.