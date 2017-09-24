SNES Classic vs. NES Classic: Which Retro Console Is For You?

Nintendo's coveted SNES Classic Edition is launching very soon, and its previous mini retro console, the NES Classic Edition, is coming back next year after months of selling out.

So which one should you get? We're glad you asked.

What's a NES? What's a SNES?

The NES, or Nintendo Entertainment System, was Nintendo's first home console, which launched in 1985. The SNES, or Super Nintendo Entertainment System, released in 1990 with improved graphics.



The Classic Editions are miniaturized versions of these systems, each with a set number of pre-installed games that you can't add to.

Which has better games?

Ah, the most important question. The NES Classic Edition includes 30 games, (you can find the full list here) including Super Mario Bros., Castlevania, Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda. The SNES Classic Edition has 21 games, (full list here), with heavy hitters like Earthbound, Super Metroid, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

NES Classic

Balloon Fight

Bubble Bobble

Castlevania

Castlevania II: Simon's Quest

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Final Fantasy

Galaga

Ghosts 'N Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Mario Bros.

Mega Man 2

Metroid

Ninja Gaiden

Pac-Man

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

Super C

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Tecmo Bowl

The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventures of Lin

SNES Classic

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

Earthbound

Final Fantasy VI

F-Zero

Kirby's Dream Course

Kirby Super Star

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

While it's a matter of personal preference, I think it's an easy choice: the SNES Classic Edition has a stronger collection of games that will keep you playing for hundreds of hours on end.

What about multiplayer?

Both systems support multiplayer for applicable titles, but the SNES Classic Edition sure makes it easier. That system comes with two controllers in the box, so you're ready to plug and play with a friend right away. The NES Classic only includes one controller, so you'll have to dig out (or buy) a Classic Controller or Classic Controller Pro from your Wii U to be the second player.

How much do they cost?

The NES Classic wins on cost. It's just $60, while the SNES Classic Edition is $80. But with the SNES Classic, you're getting a second controller and better games, so you might consider it a better value overall.

So which one should I get?

If you have to pick one, get the SNES Classic Edition. You're going to get fewer games, but they're a better collection overall. The package includes a second controller for some throwback multiplayer experiences, and you'll get to play Star Fox 2 for the first time ever.



That being said, each is a monument to a separate part of Nintendo's (and gaming's) history, and if you can afford both, you'll have miniature testaments to some of the best classic games ever. That is, if you can find either of them in stores. Nintendo hasn't had a great track record with that so far.