SNES Classic Edition: Everything You Need to Know

That sensation you're feeling is nostalgia. Nintendo is releasing the SNES Classic Edition on Sept. 29 for $79, with two controllers and 21 of your favorite games from the early '90s.

If this sounds familiar, you're thinking of last year's NES Classic Edition, which sold like hotcakes. We're expecting the SNES version to be just as popular, if not more so. Will Nintendo make enough? Here's what you need to know about the new mini console:

What is the SNES Classic Edition?

The SNES Classic Edition is a miniature replica of the original SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) with 21 games pre-loaded, as well as two controllers. It connects to your television over an HDMI cable, so you can play it on your flatscreen TV instead of digging up an old tube TV from 25 years ago. Of those 21 games, one of them, Star Fox 2, was never previously released.

What games will be on the SNES Classic?

The 21 games are:

• Donkey Kong Country

• EarthBound

• Final Fantasy III

• F-ZERO

• Kirby Super Star

• Kirby’s Dream Course

• The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

• Mega Man X

• Secret of Mana

• Star Fox

• Star Fox 2

• Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

• Super Castlevania IV

• Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

• Super Mario Kart

• Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

• Super Mario World

• Super Metroid

Star Fox 2 has never been released before, as it was shelved during production. Players will have to beat the first level of the original Star Fox to play it.

Where can I pre-order the SNES Classic?

Ah, the million dollar question (or, rather, the $79 question). As of now, in the United States, you can't. Amazon, Wal-Mart and Best Buy have pre-order pages up, but the most you can do is sign up for a notification as to when you can actually put down. We expect GameStop, Toys 'R' Us and Target to also take pre-orders, if and when they open.



Outside of the US, pre-orders opened more quickly and stock was sold out instantly. The console is being resold online for several times the original asking price. The same thing will likely happen in the US, so be sure to check your favorite store regularly.

Are there any special or new features?

Nintendo's SNES-era games were notoriously difficult, so many players will appreciate the new Rewind feature. By hitting the reset button on the console (there's no way to do it on the controller), it will bring you back to your last of four suspend points, prior to any screw-ups you may have made.

Additionally, you can fill the black space around the games on your TV. There are a few patterns for frames including wood grain, red curtains and lasers. You can pick between three display modes: Pixel Perfect, 4:3 or CRT Filter.

How many SNES Classics will Nintendo make?

The NES Classic was out of stock immediately after it launched and consistently sold out afterwards. Nintendo claims that it learned its lesson. In a statement to the press, the company wrote that "we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition." It didn't specify a number.

The company is only guaranteeing production through the end of the year, though it's possible it will continue making them in 2018. The NES Classic debuted in November 2016 and was discontinued in April 2017.