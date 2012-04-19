Mobile Operators Want a Nokia Lumia 900 with Android

Some carriers say that an Android-based Lumia phone would be achieving greater sales, reports Reuters.

There has been a noticeable uptick in interest for Nokia phones as well as Windows Phone 7 since the launch of the flagship Lumia 900 phone. Despite a bug that plagued the launch of the phone initially, Nokia claims that it has seen strong demand, even if the company warned investors that the company would see losses in Q1 and Q2 because of tougher competition and shrinking margins.

The fresh colors on Lumias is not doing much to attract customers in Europe, Reuters reports, and consumers are not asking for Windows phones - which has been a problem for Microsoft since the original launch of Windows Phone in 2010.

"Nokia have given themselves a double challenge: to restore their credibility in terms of making hardware smartphones and succeed with the Microsoft Windows operating system, which lags in the market," an executive from an unnamed carrier told Reuters. He added: "If the Lumia with the same hardware came with Android in it and not Windows, it would be much easier to sell."

Both Microsoft, which has just 1 percent of the U.S. smartphone market, as well as Nokia need a breakthrough device. Apparently, the recent Lumia phones do not deliver on that goal, at least not in Europe.