Apple's $5,000 iMac Pro Gets a Ship Date

Apple promised the iMac Pro by the end of the year, and it's making that deadline by the skin of its teeth. The company just updated its website with pricing and release date information on the beefed-up all-in-one, which will be available on Dec. 14 starting at $4,999.

(Image credit: Apple)

The machine, with its high-end specs, is a response to creatives and developers who lashed out against Apple's lack of powerful options, especially after the MacBook Pro released with only Thunderbolt 3 ports and no RAM options above 16GB.

In contrast, the iMac appears to be extremely powerful, with up to an 18-core Xeon CPU, up to 128GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage and an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU.

In terms of ports, it has four USB 3.0 ports and another four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as Ethernet and an SD card slot. The machine comes in black with a space gray keyboard and wireless Magic Mouse. It also has a space gray Lightning to USB cable, which we haven't seen on other devices, including iPhones.

Apple gave the first hands-ons to YouTube stars MKBHD and Jonathan Morrison. Morrison's video shows a multi-core Geekbench score of 37,434, though you can be sure we'll be running that test (and many others) when the iMac Pro arrives in our lab.