Killer Cord-Cutting Deal: Hulu for 99 Cents Per Month

Hulu has a pretty amazing deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: 12 months of the regular Hulu plan, marked down from $7.99 to just 99 cents per month. That's an 88 percent discount and less than what you'd pay for two months normally.

Hulu's current roster includes current cult favorites that you won't find on Netflix, such as Atlanta, Fargo, Legion and You're the Worst. There's also a huge back catalog of shows such as South Park, Adventure Time, Saturday Night Live and The Golden Girls. as well as a lot of quirky movies.

You'll still see some commercials, although fewer than you'd see on regular broadcast or cable TV, and this offer doesn't apply to the Hulu with Live TV plan, which is still $40 per month. But for 99 per month, the regular Hulu plan is a steal. The offer expires at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, Nov. 26.