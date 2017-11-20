Honor 7X Delivers Massive Screen for Small Price

If you're looking for a big-screen smartphone but you're not looking to spend big, the Honor 7X looks like it should be towards the top of your list.

(Image credit: Honor)



The Honor 7X was outed by CNET and Engadget on Monday (Nov. 20). The handset ships with a 6-inch screen featuring 407 pixels per inch. It runs on the quad-core Kirin 659 chip and has a whopping 3,340mAh battery pack.

Add those features to its dual 16-megapixel rear cameras with depth-sensing and its 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and you have what a nicely equipped mid-range handset.



According to the reports, the Honor 7X runs on Android 7.1 (Nougat) and will offer up to 256GB of storage. Best of all, it's cheap: the smartphone's price converts to just $395 in the U.S. Actual U.S. pricing will be revealed next month.



Both Engadget and CNET took the smartphone for a spin. Engadget was impressed by the smartphone's big screen being packed into a small device, and noted that the device comes with small bezels. Like high-end handsets, the Honor 7X doesn't have a physical home button on the front, but unlike the iPhone X, you will find a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the device.

Pros

CNET said the display was quite good and "where the excitement lies."

Both sites loved the price and thought that at around $300 to $400, the Honor 7X offers solid functionality with a great price.

The Kirin processor isn't going to set speed records, but performed well.

The rear camera "does a decent job" of creating nice pictures the depth-sensing feature works well

Cons