The Android P Beta Is Out Now: Here's How to Get It

Some phones may still be waiting on Android 8.0 Oreo, but Google’s just released a public beta of its next major version to a select smartphones. At Google I/O 2018 today (May 8) we learned that the latest beta of Android P is now available, and you don't need to be a developer to get it.

We’re still learning about everything Android P will have to offer, but the major changes focus on a simplified user interface, adaptive battery and brightness and pushing users to rethink how much they use their phones.

As of today (May 8) Android P Beta is supported by Pixel and Pixel 2, the Essential Phone, Oppo’s R15 Pro, Nokia’s 7 Plus, Sony’s Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S, Vivo’s X21 and an unspecified OnePlus phone.

To install the Android P beta, visit this website and select your supported device and enroll it into the Android Beta program.

That said, we recommend you hold off pulling the trigger just yet, especially if you rely on your Pixel as your primary phone. Not only will you lose all your data once you flash the update, but developer previews are buggy and unstable by nature. There’s no guarantee your phone will function properly while using it. Also, once you put the beta on your phone, it won't get Android's monthly security builds until you move it back to a stable version.



Google is planning more previews following this one, with an eventual public release in the third quarter of the year. We’ll keep you posted every step along the way, including what dessert it gets named after.