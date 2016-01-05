Smart Alarm Clock Controls Your Home

LAS VEGAS — Getting out of bed is never fun, but it's something you have to do every single day. Holi wants to make it almost pleasant with its new smart alarm clock, Bonjour, which it announced at CES Unveiled. Bonjour anticipates your needs and wakes you up according to information it knows about you, as well as your vocal instructions. It is scheduled for a Christmas 2016 release online for $200, and is expected to hit brick and mortar stores shortly after in 2017.





(Image credit: Andrew E. Freedman/Tom's Guide)

Bonjour is a simple white circle styled like an old-school alarm clock, including two clear plastic pieces that look (but don't act) like alarm bells. Its digital face is surrounded by a large black bezel and switches between pieces of information that are relevant to your sleep and waking up, as well as your latest notifications from social media accounts.

Holi creative chairman Grégorie Gerard went over a number of ways that you can control Bonjour with your voice. Commands range from simple, like "Wake me up tomorrow at 7 a.m." to more complex commands including anticipated weather patterns or wake up songs you prefer. You could ask the clock to wake you up on early weekends if the weather is good, but not at all if it's raining. You could also ask it to wake you up to specific artists in your favorite streaming service, including Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music by making a request like "wake me up on Friday at 8 a.m. with music by Drake."

The Bonjour can go farther than being a clock and act as a voice controlled hub for a number of smart services and products including Phillips Hue, Nest, IFTTT, Lifx and Neatatmo to control your lights and thermostat. It can connect with certain home security systems over Wi-Fi, waking you up in the middle of the night if the system catches an intruder in the act.



While Holi has already dated and priced the Bonjour, they will be launching a Kickstarter in March to allow potential users to contribute to its final design and functionality, and to preorder the device.