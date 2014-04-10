Heartbleed: Which Passwords You Need to Change

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Heartbleed Internet-security flaw is very bad, but contrary to many media reports, you don't have to run out and change all your passwords now. In some cases, it might be better to wait, or not do it at all.

First, to be clear, you don't need to change any passwords or PINs you use to log into a Windows PC, Mac or mobile device. For the most part, personal computers, smartphones and tablets are not directly affected by Heartbleed.

Heartbleed affects Web, email and chat servers by undermining the secure connections they make with you. Not all servers are affected, only those that used certain encryption protocols over the past two years. Most servers running Microsoft software, as well as servers that used other encryption protocols, are unaffected.

Furthermore, although Heartbleed was made public on Monday evening (April 7), some companies got advance warning and patched their vulnerable servers beforehand. Among these were Google, which helped find the flaw, and Facebook. (That doesn't mean they weren't hit before they patched; a Heartbleed attack would have left no trace.)

Most companies got no advance warning, including Yahoo, which scrambled to patch its servers Tuesday even as security researchers found it was easy to see usernames and passwords as users logged into Yahoo Mail.

Because of the complexity of the Heartbleed bug, and the way in which the news got out, there are six categories of websites that were affected in different ways.

The following lists only prominent U.S. websites; for a much more detailed list, see this breakdown of the top 10,000 websites worldwide, compiled Tuesday by former LulzSec hacker Mustafa al-Bassam.

Sites for which you will definitely need to change your password

Yahoo, including Yahoo Mail and any Yahoo Group

Flickr (Yahoo subsidiary)

Tumblr (Yahoo subsidiary)

Sites that have asked users to change their passwords, or are making them do so

Ars Technica

IFTTT.com

Trillian

Sites that were, or may have been, vulnerable to Heartbleed

These sites patched their servers after the public disclosure, and it's safe to change your password on them.

Archive.org

Dropbox

DuckDuckGo

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Etsy

Eventbrite

HideMyAss.com

LastPass

Wordpress.com

Wordpress.org

Wikipedia

Woot

Sites that may still be vulnerable to Heartbleed

Do NOT change your password on any of these sites until they say they have patched their servers. Otherwise, attackers could capture your new password as well.

The Atlantic

Breitbart.com

The Economist

Imgur

IndieGoGo

Netflix

OK Cupid

Outbrain

Rolling Stone

Stack Overflow

Sites that patched their servers before the Heartbleed disclosure

These sites are at minimal risk, but were nevertheless vulnerable over the past two years while the Heartbleed flaw existed undetected. It wouldn't hurt to change your password on these — and to activate two-step verification on them, and on Yahoo too.

Blogger/Blogspot (Google subsidiary)

Facebook

Google, including Gmail

Instagram (Facebook subsidiary)

YouTube (Google subsidiary)

Sites that were never affected by Heartbleed and on which you don't have to change your password

Amazon

AOL

Apple

Ask.com

Bank of America

Bing

Buzzfeed

Capital One

Chase

CNET

Craigslist

eBay

ESPN

Evernote

GoDaddy

Hotmail

HSBC

Huffington Post

Intuit

LinkedIn

Live.com

Microsoft

MSN

Newegg

The New York Times

PayPal

Reddit

Salesforce

Target

TD Bank

Twitter

Walmart

The Wall Street Journal

Wells Fargo

Zillow

