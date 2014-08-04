These Are the World's Most Hackable Cars

(Image credit: The 2014 Infiniti Q50. Credit: Infiniti)

If you drive a "smart" car — especially a 2014 Infiniti Q50, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee or a 2015 Escalade — then hackers might be able to change the radio, manipulate the GPS or slam on the brakes, even while you're sitting in the driver's seat.

That's according to Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek, two security researchers who are among the world's top experts in car hacking. Miller and Valasek plan to present their findings on how to hack into smart cars at the Black Hat and DEF CON security conferences in Las Vegas this week.

The 2014 Infinity Q50 has the dubious honor of being the most hackable car that Miller and Valasek tested. That's because the car's navigation, Bluetooth and radio functions all run on the same network as the car's engine and brakes, as the researchers told security news site Dark Reading. A hacker only needs to break into one network to seize control of all the car's networked features — and even the car itself.

But not all cars are hacked equally. The 2014 Audi A8 is Miller and Valasek's pick for "least hackable" car in their test, followed by the 2014 Dodge Viper and the 2014 Honda Accord.

What makes the 2014 Audi A8 stand out? Each of its computer components runs on its own network, protected by a gateway, and none of those networks are allowed access to the car's basic components, such as steering and brakes.

How can you protect yourself from automotive hacks? The easiest way is to just get a "dumb" car. The more connections your car has to the Internet, the more avenues of attack hackers have into your vehicle.

Miller and Valasek have also developed a device that can plug into a car and detect network hacks, they told Dark Reading. The researchers will demo this device in Las Vegas as well.

