Best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Deals: Up to $590 Off at Verizon

Now that the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have hit the market, bargain hunters are closely eyeing the price of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Although the Pixel is keeping its $649 price, Google has slashed the price of its Pixel 2 XL down to $699. That makes it one of the most affordable premium smartphones on the market.

Not to be outdone, Verizon is offering up to $590 off with select trade-ins. Below we're listing the best Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL promos you can find online.

Google Store

The Google Store will be where most shoppers will start their search and has the most generous deal but here you'll pay list price for the Pixel 2 phone at $649. Google slashed $150 off the price of the Pixel 2 XL, bringing it down to $699. You can lower the price of either device with a smartphone trade-in. Google will give you up to $400 back for your trade-in when you buy the Pixel 2. Naturally, it's the current-gen phones that will fetch you the most money. For instance, a mint condition 64GB iPhone X will get you a decent $500 credit toward the purchase of your new Pixel.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon has one of the most generous and tempting Google Pixel deals at the moment. For starters, it's taking up to $590 off the Pixel XL 2 when you trade-in your old device.

To get up to $590 off the Pixel 2 XL — you'll need to trade-in an iPhone X or Galaxy Note 9 in good condition. The device must power on and not have a cracked screen in order to receive the maximum credit. Trade-in a good condition iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus to get up to $345 or $435, respectively. The iPhone 7 Plus will fetch you up to $320 off while the iPhone 7 gets you $260 off and $100 off and $300 when you add a new line.



Other select phones part of the latter deal are the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 5S, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, LG V30, LG G6, LG V20, LG G5, LG V10, LG G4, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Droid, Moto Droid Turbo 2, HTC 10, HTC One M9+, and HTC One M9.

If you don't have a phone to trade-in, or prefer to trade-in elsewhere, you can still get a solid deal at Verizon.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile doesn't offer any of the new Pixels, so instead the carrier is paying you to leave Verizon and join T-Mobile. This BYOD deal requires that you purchase your Pixel 2 elsewhere and then sign up for service at T-Mobile. T-Mobile will then pay up to $650 of your remaining balance on your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently shaving $300 off the Pixel 2 XL's final price. That means you can get the 64GB Pixel 2 for $22.91/month (over a 24-month contract with Verizon). That amounts to a final price of about $550. You don't get any freebies, so if you're a Verizon customer you're better off purchasing direct through Verizon.