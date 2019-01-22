How Well Can You Do on Google's Phishing Quiz?

Worried that you might fall victim to a phishing email? Jigsaw, Google's think-tank offshoot, now has an online quiz you can take to see how well you'd perform.

(Image credit: Jigsaw/Alphabet)

Located at https://phishingquiz.withgoogle.com/, the quiz runs you through eight email messages and notifications. Some of them are legitimate, and some are examples of real phishing emails that are trying to steal your passwords. There's even a close analog to the email that let Russian hackers break into the Democratic National Committee's servers in 2016.

Key to getting every answer right is checking the links in each message. Just remember that the last part of a website address, or URL, is what really counts. In other words, "mail-google.securitycheck.fuzzlebutt.com" would not be a Google website. "Securitycheck.google.com" might be, but if you've never heard of it before, best not to take the risk. (Neither of these websites are real.)

Once you're done with the quiz, it gives you a score and offers a link to Google's security page, where you can learn how to set up two-factor authentication.

