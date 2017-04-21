Samsung Will Fix Galaxy S8's Red Display Problem

If you've noticed a strange red tint on your new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, know that Samsung has a fix coming.

Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

The company told Korean news outlets on Friday (April 21) that will deliver a software update to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners, allowing them to expand the color range they can set on their phones. The update, which will be applied automatically, will add on to the phone's existing color-optimization features, according to ZDNet.

The Galaxy S8 is hitting store shelves today. However, Samsung and its carrier partners have shipped the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to customers who pre-ordered the device days in advance.

Some folks who got their hands on the Galaxy S8 early reported that their screens had a reddish tint. Even attempts at changing the color settings wouldn't do much to address the problem.

It was believed at the time that the color problem was due to Samsung's factory settings, which had attempted to reduce some of the green that comes through on its screen. Those settings couldn't be easily changed by users.

Initially, Samsung said that it wasn't a problem and suggested users contact the company's support team if the issue wasn't fixed. Samsung didn't, however, say that it would replace affected units, nor did it mention whether it had a software update in the works.

Now, though, the user complaints seem to have pushed Samsung over the edge and forced the company to release a software update to give users more control over the display's color settings. The company told ZDNet that while the software update will address the reddish tint, there are no fundamental problems with the handset's screen or its operation.

It's also worth noting that not all Galaxy S8 owners are experiencing the problem. Since I received my Galaxy S8+ on Wednesday, for instance, I haven't faced any reddish-tint issues.

Samsung didn't tell ZDNet when the update might be pushed to devices. However, some local Korean media reports say the company is planning to deliver it over the air sometime next week.