Big Screen Beast: Galaxy S8 Display May Top 6 Inches

Samsung looks like it's going large with the Galaxy S8, with rumors about the still-to-be-announced smartphone suggesting a display that would dwarf even the Galaxy Note.

Specifically, Samsung will reportedly release a Galaxy S8 with a 6.2-inch display. That's the word from a report by VentureBeat's Evan Blass, citing information published in Korean news outlet The Bell.

The display will be expansive, as well as big. The Bell's report says the 6.2-inch display will stretch from edge to edge. To make room, Samsung will likely get rid of any home buttons on this phone, opting instead for on-screen buttons. That would allow Samsung to expand the screen size while retaining a form factor you can still fit in a pocket. (Earlier reports have suggested Samsung might put capacitive buttons underneath the display, a la the Xiamoi Mi Mix.)

The 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 could also get a new name, The Bell says, with Samsung marketing it as the Galaxy S8 Plus. It would be surprising if that name does see the light of day, though, given its similarity to Apple's iPhone Plus.

That 6.2-inch phone won't be the only one Samsung offers when the Galaxy S8 arrives next year. That same report says Samsung will also offer a 5.7-inch model. That would still be a step up in size from the 5.5-inch display of Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge, the biggest smartphone Samsung sells now that it's discontinued the Note 7 (which also had a 5.7-inch display, interestingly enough).

This latest report echoes earlier rumors that Samsung will offer dual-edge screens on both Galaxy models that ship next spring.

For its part, Samsung has not confirmed plans for its Galaxy S8 and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will be an important release for the company. The smartphone will be the first major device to reach store shelves since the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 and could very well be the handset that either rebuilds Samsung’s ailing brand or makes things worse. Realizing there is so much riding on the Galaxy S8, Samsung is said to be working feverishly on features that could make it a real standout in the market. Offering an edge-to-edge screen that measures more than 6 inches could be among those standout features.

If Samsung indeed launches such a device, it would give the company a first-mover advantage over its chief rival Apple. According to several reports, Apple is also planning a big update next year that could include a curved screen and all-glass face with a built-in touch button to replace its standard Home button. It appears all of those features are also coming to Samsung’s next flagship.

Still, there are some risks to Samsung’s move. The standard Galaxy S7 comes with a 5.1-inch screen and has been generally well-received in the marketplace. Eliminating a screen of that size in favor of big phablets might be a problem for some, even if it attracts users who want a big-screen replacement for their Note 7.