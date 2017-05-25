Can Facebook's TV Service Take on YouTube?

Not satisfied with dominating social media or copying everything about Snapchat, Facebook's getting into original programming. This is according to a new report that the social network signed deals with online media sites to make shows for an upcoming video service that looks to compete with YouTube.

The news broke in a story from Reuters, which cited "several sources familiar with the situation." Facebook's programming will consist of scripted episodes that last between 20 and 30 minutes, as well as scripted and unscripted shows with running times between 5 and 10 minutes.

Facebook will own the longer-form shows and not the shorter ones, which creators will run on "their own properties after a negotiated period of time." All of the shows will feature ads, and Facebook will give creators a slight majority (55 percent) of the ad revenue.

Reuters reports that the network signed these deals with massive online media firms including Vox and BuzzFeed, as well as up-and-comers such as ATTN and Group Nine, the holding company for Thrillist and Now This. Facebook also recently announced a deal with Major League Baseball to stream 20 live games this season.

All of this original, made-for-Facebook content looks to bring the platform into competition with YouTube, which features its own originals. The key difference being that YouTube works with vloggers producing inspirational and humorous content, while Facebook seems to be doubling down on making its site the place for news and live events.