Is the Dyson V8 Absolute Worth It?

Dyson is making a big investment in lightweight cordless vacuums that can offer the same kind of suction as their corded counterparts but also offer a level of flexibility and battery life you just can't find elsewhere.

But in order to attract a wide array of shoppers, Dyson offers a variety of options in its Cyclone line of vacuums. At the top is the company's Cyclone V10 Absolute, which offers the best suction and the longest battery life. And at the bottom, you'll find cheaper options, like the V6 and V7.

In the middle of that pack — both in features and pricing — sits the Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute.

The vacuum, which can work on all floor types, is designed for shoppers who want a cordless vacuuming experience but don't want to spend $700 on a V10. Still, the V8 owner is a discerning vacuum user who wants some of the bells and whistles they just can't get in the lower-end models.

Here's a look at the Dyson V8 Absolute.

Dyson V8 Absolute Pricing and Availability

Priced at $349 ($499 MSRP), the Dyson V8 Absolute is certainly not cheap. But considering it comes with many of the features you'd find in the far more expensive V10 ($527 online, $699 MSRP), it offers a good value for people who want a cordless vacuum without breaking the bank.



Before you choose the V8 over the V10, however, just be aware that you won't get as many head attachments or the kind of suction power you'd get in the higher-end model. And, if you have a larger house, battery life might also be a concern.

Key Features

The Dyson V8 Absolute comes in two flavors: Yellow and Iron. They're the same device, however, except for the color of the shaft.

Regardless of which color you choose, the V8 Absolute, like its Cyclone counterparts, works on both carpets and hard floors. When it's on a carpet, the Dyson V8 uses its "direct-drive" cleaner to dig into the carpet and extra dirt, hair and anything else. On hard floors, you can attach a soft woven nylon carbon fiber head to the unit to help you pick up debris.

Dual Power Modes and Battery Life

The Dyson V8 comes with a built-in battery. According to Dyson, it'll offer up to 40 minutes of use in its "Powerful" mode, but if you use its motorized cleaner head, you'll get 25 minutes of battery life. Again, that puts the Dyson V8 squarely in the middle of the pack: The Dyson V10 has 60 minutes of battery life and the V7 tops out at 30 minutes.

Multiple Modes

Like the other Cyclone vacuums in Dyson's line, you'll be able to use the V8 in a variety of ways. When the shaft is attached, you can use it to clean the floor or reach high up on walls or in corners to remove debris.

The V8's handle can also be detached so that it can be used as a handheld vacuum. Think of it as two vacuums in one.

Additionally, the Dyson V8 ships with an additional soft roller cleaner head to help you handle large debris. If you're concerned about allergens, the V8 has a HEPA filtration system that will help root them out.

Dyson V8 Absolute Reviews: What Critics Are Saying

Critics from around the Internet who have had a chance to review the Dyson V8 Absolute generally like it and the user experience.

Here's a look at what they had to say:

Consumer Reports

Score: 93/100

Takeaway: "This cordless model is one of the most expensive stick vacuums, but it received top ratings for carpet, edge cleaning, noise and pet hair."

Digital Trends

Score: 8/10

Takeaway: "If your place is spacious and you're looking for something to be your one-and-only vacuum, you probably don't want a cordless. But if your apartment has pets, hardwood floors, and carpet and you want something that can handle it all, the V8 is versatile enough to do so."

Trusted Reviews

Score: 5/5

Takeaway: "We loved the power and versatility of the Dysons V6 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, with only minor caveats of shortish battery life and occasionally tricky bin emptying. Enter the new Dyson V8 Absolute, promising more power, double the run time and easier bin emptying. Clearly, Dyson has been listening."

Dyson V8 Absolute User Reviews: What Customers Are Saying

Those who have purchased the V8 seem to like it.

On Amazon, the device has earned a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 in 2,168 customer reviews. And on the Dyson website, it's scored a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 1,683 reviews.

Not surprisingly, users were generally pleased with the vacuum's cleaning power and versatility. However, some cautioned that the battery life could be better.

Credit: Dyson

