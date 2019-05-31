Meet Bose's New Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

When it comes to noise-cancelling headphones, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II has been the best of the best. But now Bose has released a more premium pair of headphones that takes the category to the next level.

(Image credit: The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have four microphones and support Alexa, Google Assistant and AR apps. Credit: Bose)

Bose has added the $400 Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 to its website, as well as two pairs of wireless earbuds. Here's what's new in terms of designs, features and noise cancelling performance.

Bose Headphones 700 release date and price

The Headphones 700 are now available for pre-order, and will ship June 30. The Earbuds 500 are slated to launch in late 2019, and the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 in 2020.

Better noise cancelling

The new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will sport a four-microphone system for noise cancellation, and support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Bose says you get 11 levels of noise cancellation, so you completely customize the listening experience.

Like their predecessor, the Headphones 700 also feature Conversation Mode, which allows you to temporarily pause your music and noise cancellation.

Alexa, Google Assistant and AR Apps

And like Bose's recent foray into eyeglasses, the Bose Frames, the Headphones 700 will support Bose's AR platform. The headphones will contain motion sensors that track your body's movement, and will then provide you with audio content tailored to your location. For example, anyone wearing Bose Frames at Coachella could get audio notifications when their favorite artists were about to take the stage. There are also a number of games you can play using the platform.



Per the company's website, "Bose AR is a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible by helping you stay connected to your digital world and stay engaged in the physical world at the same time."

Sleeker Design

The new Bose Headphones 700 has sleeker lines than the QC35 II, but it should still be plenty durable. It has a stainless steel headphone with a soft foam underside. The earcups are made from synthetic protein leather, which should be comfy enough for long listening sessions. You can access Google Assistant or Alexa with the push of a button on the right side.

The right earcup has touch controls for switching tracks, controlling volume and managing phone calls.

Battery Life

The Headphones 700 are rated for 20 hours of battery life, and they should charge fast, since the cans offer USB-C charging. Previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones charged via microUSB.

Outlook

At $399, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are not cheap. In fact, they're $50 more than the QC35 II headphones. But you'll get better noise cancelling and, just as important, better audio quality when making calls or chatting with your voice assistant. We'll bring you our full review of the Headphones 700 soon.