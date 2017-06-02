Galaxy S8's Bixby Finally Gets Voice-Activated Payments

Samsung's virtual personal assistant Bixby has added a key new feature that could change the way you make payments for products.

Samsung on Friday (June 2) announced that Bixby Voice now supports voice-activated payments. With the feature, you'll be able to tell Bixby Voice to access a bank account and send money to others. The feature will also provide insight into how much money is in your account, along with other financial information.

The feature, which was earlier reported on by Android Headlines, is available only on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, since they're the only two Samsung handset right now that are running Bixby. It's also important to note that Bixby Voice isn't yet available in the U.S., so for now, the money-transfer option is available only in South Korea. However, Bixby Voice has been promised for the U.S. Samsung still hasn't announced a date.

Bixby was one of the main announcements during Samsung's Galaxy S8 unveiling. The virtual personal assistant is designed to perform the standard tasks, like creating to-do lists or managing events, but also comes with a host of other tools, including the ability to evaluate a glass a wine and give you shopping advice.

Bixby Voice was one of the more anticipated features when it was unveiled, but reports at the time suggested it wasn't yet ready for prime time. The feature allows you to control Bixby with voice control, giving you far more flexibility in how it works and when.

With Bixby Voice now adding money transfers, security might be a major concern for some users. To allay such fears, Samsung will require all users to verify a money transfer or payment by scanning their iris with the built-in iris scanner.

Still, getting transfer and payment support might prove difficult. Samsung needs to add the feature to Bixby Voice in the U.S., and then will need to sign on banks and financial institutions. Getting financial support to Bixby Voice, then, might be slow going.

