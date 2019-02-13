Best Carrier Deals: BOGO iPhone Deals at Sprint, Verizon

Wireless carriers are celebrating this month with early Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day deals. Whether you're due for a carrier switch, device upgrade or want to get the perfect gift for someone, now is the time.



Choosing the right wireless carrier to fit your needs and your budget can be a daunting task. While weighing your options, confusing contracts, ridiculously high termination fees, and bogus unlimited plans can get in the way.

But contrary to popular belief, it's still possible to find a good carrier deal if you know where to look. Here we'll be spotlighting the best carrier deals for your wallet, and currently there are good deals no matter what carrier you choose.

For a limited time, Sprint will you give you a free LG G7 or LG G7 ThinQ when you switch to their network. The carrier is also offering BOGO deals on select iPhones. For instance when you lease an iPhone XR, iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max, you'll get a free iPhone XR. Instead of the free iPhone XR, you can get $550 off another iPhone Xs Max or iPhone Xs. An 18-month Sprint Flex lease is required and if you cancel service beforehand, you're responsible for the remaining balance.

Sprint is also taking 50 percent off the iPhone X when you sign up for Sprint Flex. This works out to a $20/month lease and customers can upgrade to the latest iPhone any time after the first 12 lease payments. Alternatively, iPhone 8 fans can get a second iPhone 8 when they lease an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X.

Not to be outdone, Verizon is is matching Sprint's BOGO with one of their own. For a limited time, you can get a free iPhone XR when you buy and activate an iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max or iPhone X. Alternatively, you can take $750 off the purchase of a second iPhone X model. A new line of service is required to take advantage of this deal.



Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ are also part of Verizon's BOGO deals this month. Big Red is giving you two ways to save on the purchase of your new Galaxy phone. Get a free Galaxy S9 when you buy and activate a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Alternatively, you can take $800 off the purchase of a Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 9. To get this deal, you must add a new line to one of the devices. Your discount will be applied as credits of $33.33/mo over a period of 24 months.



Verizon is also taking half off the latest LG smartphones. You can score the LG V40 ThinQ from Big Red for $489.99 which is $20.42/mo. for 24 months. Normally, you'd expect to pay $980 for this device or $40.83/mo. for 24 months. The LG G7 ThinQ is also part of the sale, which you can get for $375 or $15.63/mo. for 24 months. That's 50 percent off its $750 list price.

Meanwhile, the Verizon exclusive Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are currently $300 off. This slashes the prices down to $20.83/mo. and 26.24/mo., respectively. Even better, no trade-in is required to take advantage of this deal.

Finally, T-Mobile has some tempting deals for anyone who want to switch carriers. Beginning February 13, also known as National Break Up With Your Carrier Day, when you switch to T-Mobile, you can get two new lines and two new phone for $100 a month. Good news for current Verizon customers who want to make the switch. When you bring your eligible device to T-Mobile, the Un-Carrier network will pay off your remaining account balance up to $650. You must sign up for T-Mobile One Plus to take advantage of this deal.



And that's not all; T-Mobile has deals on Apple's current-gen and previous-gen iPhones. You can get the new iPhone XS and save $390 when you open a new line and trade-in an eligible device. Alternatively, you can save up to $360 when you buy an iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. The cash back will show up on your monthly bill in the form of credits.