Here's Every Nintendo Switch App You Can Get Now

It might not seem obvious at first, but your Nintendo Switch can do more than play games.

While the Switch's selection of non-gaming apps is still paltry, there's enough software out there for you to watch your favorite streaming content, read digital comics and even make some music on Nintendo's hybrid system. Here's every app currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Hulu

The Hulu app allows you to watch the streaming service's thousands of TV shows and movies either at home or on the go on your Switch. You'll need a paid membership to use the app, with subscriptions starting at $7.99 per month for unlimited access to exclusive shows such as Marvel's Runaways and A Handmaid's Tale as well as network favorites like Atlanta and The Good Wife. The Switch version of the Hulu app even supports Hulu with Live TV (starting at $39.99 per month), making it the only current option for watching live television on Nintendo's console.

YouTube

YouTube's Switch app is as fully featured as its PS4, Xbox One and smart TV counterparts, allowing you to log-in to your YouTube account and view the latest videos from your subscribed channels, receive personalized recommendations, and watch livestreams. You'll even enjoy ad-free video if you're a YouTube Premium subscriber. There are just a few small caveats -- Premium members can't download videos for offline viewing like they can on mobile, and there's currently no support for YouTube TV for live TV viewing.

InkyPen

With the InkyPen app, you can turn your Nintendo Switch into a digital comic book reader. This free-to-download app provides unlimited access to a wealth of comics for $7.99 per month, which grants you access to top titles such as Hellboy, Transformers, Star Trek and Assassin's Creed from such publishers as IDW, Dark Horse and Titan. InkyPen supports common digital comic reader features such as panel-by-panel viewing, and even lets you blow up your comics on your big-screen TV when your Switch is docked.

KORG Gadget

KORG Gadget is a music production app that also doubles as a musical party game. This robust digital studio lets you create the electronic music of your dreams with tons of digital instruments that you can jam out with on the app's intuitive, touch-friendly interface. The KORG Gadget lets you perform and modify songs by moving your Joy-Con around, and you can even enjoy the app with friends via a variety of collaborative and competitive multiplayer modes that have you and your friends race to make the perfect track. The KORG Gadget is a steep investment at $48, but a worthwhile one for aspiring music producers who also want to have some fun with friends.