Best Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus Deals in July 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the best phones of 2019. The entire S10 family, which includes the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus, is designed to offer something for everyone, but Samsung's phones don't come cheap. Fortunately, it's not too hard to find Galaxy S10 deals.

Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $500 off the unlocked S10e, S10, and S10 Plus. Alternatively, Amazon still has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e for $549.99 ($200 off), which is the same price it offered on Prime Day.



Not sure which Galaxy S10 is right for you, check out our Galaxy S10 vs S10 Plus vs S10e vs S10 5G face-off. And also check out the best Verizon phone deals.

Galaxy S10 Deals and Pricing

Carrier

Unlocked Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10e (w/ contract)

Unlocked Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 (w/ contract)

Unlocked Galaxy S10 Plus Galaxy S10 Plus (w/ contract)

Trade-In Rebates?

Samsung

$749.99

$31.25/24 months $899.99

$37.50/24 months

$999.99

$41.67/24 months

Up to $300

Verizon

$749.99

$31.24/24 months

$899.99

$37.49/24 months

$999.99

$41.66/24 months

Up to $450 AT&T

$749.99

$25/30 months $899.99 $30/30 months $999.99 $33.34/30 months Up to $600 T-Mobile

$749.99

$31.25/24 months

$0 down $799.99 $31.25/24 months

$0

down $899.99 $37.50/24 months

$0 down Up to $400 Sprint

$749.99 $10/18

months

$899.99 $20/18 months

$999.99

$25/18 months

Up to $400

Samsung

Currently, when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 and activate it with Verizon, you'll get up to $200 off instantly. You'll also get another $450 off when you trade-in an eligible iPhone.

If you don't want to pay upfront for your new phone, Samsung's Device Payment Program lets you finance any unlocked or carrier-tied Galaxy S10 with prices starting at $31.25/month over a span of 24 months.

Amazon

If you don't want a carrier tied Galaxy S10 phone, Amazon currently has the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy S10e on sale for $549.99 ($200 off). Alternatively, you can get the 128GB unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $796 ($203 off).





Best Buy

If you prefer to buy your phone from a retailer instead of a wireless carrier, Best Buy currently offers the some of the best Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus deals. For a limited time, you can get up to $500 off when you buy an unlocked Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10 Plus at Best Buy. You must choose unlocked and activate it during checkout to get your discount.

Verizon

For a limited time, when you buy the latest Samsung Galaxy phone: the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus, you'll get a Galaxy S10e free.

If you don't want the S10e, you can opt to get $750 off the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G or Galaxy Note9. Best of all, no trade-in phone is required.

AT&T

AT&T also offers one of the best Galaxy S10 deals we've seen. For a limited time, the carrier will give you a free S10e 128GB when you buy a Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10 Plus on contract. To qualify for this deal, you must open a new line, activate both devices on AT&T's Next plan and have DirecTV. Even better, if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can get up to $200 off.



Your free phone and trade-in discounts show up your bill over the course of your 30-month contract plan.

Sprint

Currently, Sprint will let you lease the Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10 Plus for less money per month than other carriers. Under Sprint's Flex leasing plan, you can get the Galaxy S10e for $0 down and pay $10 a month for 18 months. If you want to the S10 or S10 Plus, you'll pay no money up front and $15 or $25 per month, respectively.

All deals require that you sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease plan, which means after 18 months you can either choose to keep your phone and pay it off with additional payments or return it for a newer model.

Sprint's Flex 18-month lease option includes Galaxy Forever which lets you swap and upgrade your existing Galaxy phone to the latest Galaxy phone after 12 lease payments.

T-Mobile

Not to be outdone, T-Mobile is also tossing its best Galaxy S10 deals into the ring. For a limited time, you can score a Galaxy S10 free when you purchase a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ and add a line.



Alternatively, T-Mobile will take up to $900 off the Galaxy S10 Plus when you buy two S10+ phones and add a line.

Make sure to check back often as we update our story with the latest deals.