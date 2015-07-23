Buy a Mac, Get Free Beats Solo2 for School

It’s time to start sharpening those pencils. Today, Apple announced its annual back-to-school promotion. If you buy a Mac, you get a free pair of Beats Solo2 on-ear headphones. That's a savings of $199.95.



Specifically, to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to buy a new iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Pro. It doesn't count if you just buy an iPhone, iPod or iPad, much to the dismay of some students out there (like myself). The offer starts today (July 23) in Apple retail stores. It will go live on app.com on August 6. The deal ends September 18.

Normally, the Beats Solo2 cost $199.95, but Apple will automatically apply this amount of credit to cover the cost of an eligible computer. There is no doubt that Apple is giving away headphones this time around because of their recent launch of Apple Music. Last year, students, parents of students, and educators received a $100 Apple Store gift card instead. This deal "beats" last year’s deal by a whopping $100.

These headphones includes a one-year limited warranty and RemoteTalk cable that lets you control playing music and taking calls on your iOS devices. The Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 On-Ear headphones are the first set since Apple took control over the Beats brand. The headphones debuted at Apple stores in 2014, and are available in red, white, blue, pink or black. If you prefer wireless headphones, Apple is letting you upgrade to a set in space gray, silver and gold for just $100 more. These are normally $379.95.

