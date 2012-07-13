Working Sonic Screwdriver is Actually a Gesture Remote

Alright Dr. Who fans, ThinkGeek has a cool gadget you'll want for your collection: a working Sonic Screwdriver. While it may not help in cases of defending against Daleks or fixing a police box-shaped time machine/spacecraft, it makes for a rather nifty remote control for the TV. Even more, it's motion-based, letting Dr. Who fans live out their favorite episode while changing the channel in the process.

This working high quality metal replica is based on the Mark VII Sonic Screwdriver currently used by the Eleventh Doctor, Matt Smith. It utilizes infrared (IR) technology to manipulate almost all Earth-based home entertainment systems including TVs, iPod docks and more. Advanced gesture recognition technology grants every makeshift Time Lord the ability to use up to 39 different remote control codes.

"Control is straightforward, even for humans," ThinkGeek said on Wednesday. "The Sonic Screwdriver Universal Remote Control works via a series of 13 short gestures, such as rotating, flicking, and tapping. A guided set-up procedure uses spoken prompts to match gestures to commands learned from remotes originating here on Earth."

The spec list reveals that it's made out of hand-polished die cast metal, ABS plastic, soft-touch plastic, and copper plating. A bright illuminating tip lights up and pulses when the gadget is in standby, and there's even a personal lock code so that Time Lords can keep the tool's power all to themselves. Three memory banks can hold up to 13 gesture commands each.

The spec list also shows the device featuring four different modes: a practice mode for learning the user's gestures, a control mode for controlling the electronics with the full Dr. Who effect, a Quiet Control mode for silently controlling electronics (the boring way), and a special FX mode for users who simply want to role play, providing 13 authentic special FX sounds from the TV series.

"The Sonic Screwdriver Programmable TV Remote lets you feel like a time lord while lounging on your couch eating fish fingers and custard," ThinkGeek said. "This Mark VII Sonic Screwdriver is specially created for Earth use. It's been simplified so as not to cause danger to human operators, while still being an extremely powerful tool in the wrangling of entertainment electronics."

Dr. Who's universal weapon/tool can be yours this September for a hefty price of $99.95 USD. The device is making its debut in the States on Thursday in Booth #3629 at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Pre-sales will supposedly begin on August 31, 2012.

For more information about the Sonic Screwdriver Universal Remote Control, head here.