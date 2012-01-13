Polaroid Working On Three Ice Cream Sandwich Tablets

Polaroid surprised us earlier this week by unveiling its SC1630, an Android-based 'smart camera' that doubles as a phone. However, it seems the company is also interested in jumping on the tablet bandwagon. Visitors to the company's booth at CES have spied not one but three Android tablets scheduled to launch later this year.

Though Polaroid didn't mention anything about the version of Android its smart camera is running on, the company is advertising these as Ice Cream Sandwich devices and says they'll ship with Android 4.0 from launch. Of course, it wouldn't be a Polaroid product if the company wasn't also touting these tablets' picture-taking abilities. As such, these are being referred to as "tablet+camera" devices. Engagdet reports that these devices will be sold as the Spectrum 7, 8, and 9 when they hit the market later this year.

Details on these devices are a little thin on the ground for now. However, we do know that they'll pack a 1 GHz Cortex A8 processor, 1 GB of RAM, front and rear-facing cameras, up to 16 GB of external storage, WiFi and HDMI out. The Spectrum 9 will also have Bluetooth 3.0. Polaroid hasn't made any official announcement yet, but we'll keep our eyes peeled and update when we know more, such as pricing and actual availability.