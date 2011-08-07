Sony PS Vita Can Be Used as PS3 Controller

Sony's PSVita isn't expected to hit shelves for another couple of months, but that doesn't mean the tech industry has lost interest in the device. In fact, new information regarding the console is making the headlines every week and this latest tidbit might be one of the most interesting things we've heard to date.

Eurogamer reports that Sony Europe R&D manager Phil Rogers recently revealed the new portable can also be used as a controller for the PS3. Rogers revealed the feature while speaking to Develop 2011 attendees:

"PS3 can send data down to Vita and Vita can display it," Rogers is quoted as saying. "You could use the unique features [of Vita] - gyroscope, touch front and back - as a control device for a PS3 game.

"You can run software on both devices and use the network to sync the game states. And that's pretty good, because you then have the processing power of PS3 doing that work, Vita [doing] fancy graphics - however you want to do it. You're not sacrificing the PS3's CPU to be able to have a rich experience on Vita."

The news of Wii U-like compatibility with the PS3 makes the Vita even more interesting. Rogers said that Vita will also support cross-platform play (Wipeout 2048 being one of the titles that utilizes this feature) as well as other cross-platform features, like scoreboards.

Do all these new features have you itching to get PSVita once they do arrive in stores? Let us know in the comments below!