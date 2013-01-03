Google Wants to Attract 90 Percent of Microsoft Office Users

Search engine giant Google believes its Google Docs platform can obtain a considerable proportion of Office users who don't utilize the software's more advanced functionality.



In an interview with AllThingsD, the firm's head of enterprise Amit Singh stressed that Google Docs can obtain 90 percent of Office users who don't use the software's advanced functionality.



"In the last year, if you look at the depth of where we've gone with Docs, both in the core features and in the desktop fidelity, we've made tremendous progress," he said. "Our goal is to get to the 90 percent of users who don't need to have the most advanced features of Office."



Singh said that the gap is decreasing between the features offered by cloud-based Document, Presentation and Spreadsheets packages, as well as Microsoft's Word, PowerPoint and Excel software. He also referred to Google's June's purchase of QuickOffice, which he believes will help the company achieve its goal.



"Sheets does tables graphing, etc., out of the box. In Q3, if you import from Excel into Sheets, you won't be able to tell the difference in Sheets. We know the gaps between our features and theirs. We're improving them week by week. We're going to get to the the 90 percent. If you need the last 10 percent, you'll want to use the desktop. The next thing is the import from PowerPoint to Slides. That's where QuickOffice is going to help us a lot," he said.

