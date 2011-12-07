Facebook's New Address is '1 Hacker Way'

Moving house is a stressful and time-consuming process, so we can only imagine what it must be like to try to move an entire company. Facebook is currently in the process of moving from its headquarters in Palo Alto to a new location in Menlo Park that has room for 3,700 people. However, it's not all stress and packing peanuts. The move also means Facebook gets a cool, new address.

TechCrunch last night posted the above photo of one Facebook employees brand new business card. As you can see, the company's new address is 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025.

Facebook's new office is actually Sun Microsystems' old 11-building campus, but it wasn't always known as 1 Hacker Way. In fact, TC reports that the Sun employees used to call it Sun Quentin because of the lack of restaurants and local businesses nearby. Now that Facebook has taken over, the campus buildings will each have their own number on Hacker Way.