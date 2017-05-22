Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Our Best Look Yet

Samsung has already said that it's planning a new Galaxy Note for this year, and now the upcoming phablet might have leaked online.

A Weibo user on Monday (May 22) posted images online of what's reportedly a dummy of the real Galaxy Note 8. While it's impossible to verify the device's authenticity, the handset in the image comes with many of the features the smartphone is expected to offer.

The images show a device with the same dual-curved Infinity Display you'd find on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. And like those handsets, the physical home button has been removed in favor of a virtual home button. It also appears to come with many of the same sensors as the Galaxy S8.

While there isn't much of a difference on the front, the rear of the device, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, shows a big difference. Rather than a single lens like in the Galaxy S8, the handset in the leaked image shows a dual-lens design. The two lenses are vertically arranged on the back and beneath them is a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has remained silent on the Galaxy Note 8 beyond confirming that it plans to offer the device this year. Several reports have surfaced about the Galaxy Note 8, suggesting the device will run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip that powers the Galaxy S8. The smartphone's rear cameras are expected to offer 12- and 13-megapixel sensors, respectively, and the Galaxy Note 8's display might top out at 6.3 inches, making it slightly larger than the 6.2-inch display in the Galaxy S8+.

Perhaps the most important feature on customer's minds is the handset's battery. The Galaxy Note 7 was discontinued after battery failures — since then, Samsung has made strides in improving battery safety. The Galaxy S8 launched with no major battery issues, so here's hoping the same happens with the Galaxy Note 8.