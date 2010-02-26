Trending

Quake 3 Ported to Android; Runs Impressively

My, my, what these phones of today can do!

I remember when running Quake 3 Arena required a pretty decent PC with dedicated 3D acceleration. It wasn't something that just anyone could run. Now we have cell phones running id Software's modern multiplayer classic.

A developer known as Thunderbird2k has ported Quake 3 to Android in a project known as kwaak3, which is open source and can be found here.

The developer did his testing on a Motorola Milestone (also known as the Droid) and was able to achieve benchmark results of 20.0 fps with sound and 25.4 fps without. The HTC Hero scored 11.5 fps and 14.5 fps in the same conditions.

"When I received a Motorola Milestone phone, I wanted to get into Android development. I had seen ports of Quake3 to the iphone and the N900 which have similar specifications (all use a similar CPU and the PowerVR GPU), so I thought why not bring Quake3 to Android," the developer wrote. "It only took me a day to get the game to compile and to load the Quake3 main-function. After that it took me a few more days to get OpenGL and some input working. In the weeks following the initial port I added touchscreen support, networking and sound."

We've given the Android port a quick test here on our Droid and can confirm that it runs astonishingly well. We can't wait to try it on a Nexus One, which features a faster set of chips.

Check out the video below from Android and Me.

  • Abrahm 26 February 2010 08:12
    Pretty Awesome! Android needs more ports like this! The iPhone fad is over, Android is the future!
    Reply
  • victomofreality 26 February 2010 08:20
    Well smart phones are pretty much pocket computers. As their tech matures I see a lot of old computer titles getting a second life in this format.
    Reply
  • _Cubase_ 26 February 2010 08:38
    I remember back when
    Reply
  • exfileme 26 February 2010 08:47
    I put both games on my Motorola Droid and it's simply awesome. The controls need tweaking, and there a weird thing going on with Q3A's CD number, but as it stands, I will probably spend many sleepless nights reliving my old Quake days.

    Speaking of Quake....
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 26 February 2010 09:12
    Impressive... someones gotta do a Zune HD port. Still seriously lacking in apps by the way, six months in. I wonder how the Tegra with its slower ARM11 processor would perform in Quake 3?
    Reply
  • megamanx00 26 February 2010 10:27
    Man, I remember my K6-2 with a tnt 2 card ran that game at 1024x768. O.k that phone has a lower res, looks like lower textures, and no Aureal 3d sound (I miss the Vortex), but it sure is alot smaller :D.
    Reply
  • JonathanDeane 26 February 2010 13:26
    There are a few games that this might work for with a bit of tweaking. Some phone company just needs to make a controller specifically for the phone. Use that Blue tooth interface, add in some sort of angled stand for setting it on a desk or table and presto you have nice portable gaming :)
    Reply
  • anamaniac 26 February 2010 13:55
    I WANT!

    I remember playing Q3 in one of my schools computer labs at lunch (maybe because I couldn't convince our dumbass IT to allow WoW in the network. Would have been pimp having our own private server just for the school).

    =D
    Reply
  • el33t 26 February 2010 16:13
    Sweet. By the way, I'm curious, how much fps they got in quake 3 for N900 and the Iphone ?
    Reply
  • LePhuronn 26 February 2010 16:16
    JonathanDeaneThere are a few games that this might work for with a bit of tweaking. Some phone company just needs to make a controller specifically for the phone. Use that Blue tooth interface, add in some sort of angled stand for setting it on a desk or table and presto you have nice portable gaming
    I'd probably prefer either a vendor-specific gamepad accessory that actually clips to the phone so it becomes a true handheld - I'm unlikely to be playing on my phone at home, so to have to prop the phone up when I'm out won't be too convenient.

    I think we are seeing some major future hitting us though - I remember being quite impressed with Sega Super Tennis on my Sony Ericsson S700i, but these developments are just super sick!
    Reply