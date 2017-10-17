Pixel 2 vs Pixel 2 XL: Here's How They're Different

Google has has two new flagship phones in the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL. While the phones are quite similar in some ways -- including their cameras and the ability to summon Google Assistant with a squeeze -- there are some key differences.

And there should be, given that the Pixel 2 costs $649 and the Pixel 2 XL $849.

Displays and Size

(Image credit: Google)

As the names suggest, the biggest difference between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is the screen size. The Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. Google's Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch pOLED screen with 2880 x 1440 resolution and a narrower 18:9 screen ratio.



Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Price

$649

$849

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Screen

5-inch OLED

6-inch P-OLED

Display Resolution

1920 x 1080

2880 x 1440

Cameras

Rear: 12MP f/1.8



Front: 8MP Rear: 12MP f/1.8



Front: 8MP

Battery

2700mAh

3520mAh

Storage

64GB and 128GB

64GB and 128GB

Water resistance

IP67

IP67

Audio

Dual Front-Facing Speakers



No 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Dual Front-Facing Speakers



No 3.5mm Headphone Jack Software

Android Oreo

Android Oreo

Dimensions

5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches

6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches

Weight

5.01 ounces

6.2 ounces



Design

Generally speaking, the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL sport similar designs, complete with big screens and slim profiles.

The Pixel 2 XL looks far nicer, though, because it has much thinner bezels. The Google Pixel 2's bezels are thick and boxy. In our opinion, that makes the Pixel 2 XL look like a far more premium phone.

On the other hand, the Pixel 2 XL is about an ounce heavier and taller and wider than the regular Pixel 2. You have to decide if the bigger screen is worth it.

The Pixel 2 comes in Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue (only on Verizon), while the Pixel 2 XL comes in Just Black and Black and White color combinations.

(Image credit: Google)

Batteries

One of the biggest differences is one that you can't see. The Pixel 2 has a 2700mAh battery, while the Pixel 2 XL packs a larger, 3520mAH battery.

On the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G LTE, the Pixel 2 lasted an excellent 11 hours and 7 minutes, which is well above the 9:40 smartphone average. The Pixel 2 XL lasted an even longer 12:09, earning it a spot on our list of the longest lasting phones.

Price

The Pixel 2 starts at $649 with 64GB of storage, and costs $749 if you bump that up to 128GB of storage. The Pixel 2 XL has a starting price of $849 with 64GB, or $949 for 128GB. Google offers its own 24-month financing option for each phone.

Bottom Line

We like both the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, but there's a reason we gave the smaller 5-inch Pixel 2 an 8/10 in our full review and the Pixel 2 XL a 9/10 and Editors' Choice Award. You get a bigger and sharper screen, less bezels and longer battery life. You can't go wrong with either phone, but the Pixel 2 XL just looks and feels more like a modern-day flagship.