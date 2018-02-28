Trending

Best Free Conversion Tools for Audio & Video

By

Check out these 10 free audio and video conversion tools for your desktop.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Cocoli 21 June 2013 08:04
    Wow. I could not believe that something this great was freeware!In the past I saved my favs on You Tube, etc, only to find that when the artists put them on DVDs they removed the free versions. With the Converter u can grab them before they are gone! Thank you!
    Reply
  • Cocoli 21 June 2013 08:13
    Wow. I could not believe that something this great was freeware!In the past I saved my favs on You Tube, etc, only to find that when the artists put them on DVDs they removed the free versions. With the Converter u can grab them before they are gone! Thank you!
    Reply
  • digiex 22 June 2013 15:10
    Thanks for the share Tom.
    Reply
  • LordConrad 22 June 2013 19:06
    I believe HandBrake will decrypt DVDs automatically if you have VLC installed. You might want to mention that.
    Reply
  • scout_03 22 June 2013 19:55
    the free studio worl very good with a complete set for everything see this http://www.dvdvideosoft.com/free-dvd-video-software.htm
    Reply
  • video99 23 June 2013 10:32
    I would also add Oxelon:
    http://www.oxelon.com/media_converter.html
    Reply