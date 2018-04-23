12 Cheap Bluetooth Car Adapters, Ranked From Best to Worst

Mpow Bluetooth 4.1 Receiver 2-in-1

The Mpow Bluetooth 4.1 Receiver 2-in-1 is simply the best Bluetooth car adapter you can buy. The device is small and exceedingly easy to plug in and start using, and it comes in a compact design

The 2-in-1 plugs in to your car's audio port (or, if you want to use the adapter on other devices, you can plug it into a headphone jack). My phone immediately recognized the handset, and within seconds, I was wirelessly streaming audio through my car's speakers.

The Mpow 2-in-1 has a built-in microphone that allows for hands-free calling. It wasn't the best microphone I've ever used, but it gets the job done. On the device, you'll find some buttons that allow you to quickly pause and play music, end a call, increase or decrease volume, and more. All of the buttons are easy to access, well-designed and responsive.

Overall, Mpow's 2-in-1 is a winner.

Credit: Mpow