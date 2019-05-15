Black Mirror: We Ranked Every Episode, From Worst to Best

The Darkest Reflections

Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror grabbed audiences, who love its dystopian technology stories, as well as critics, who compare it to The Twilight Zone. The show's first two seasons on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom were so good that Netflix bought the rights for future seasons. In anticipation of the fourth season (premiering Dec. 29), we at Tom's Guide voted on all 13 episodes (including the holiday special) to see which entries you need to watch right away and which can wait. Also, don't worry about watching them in any particular order, as there's no overarching storyline to worry about.

We've updated our rankings per fourth season of Black Mirror, as well as Bandersnatch, an interactive feature length edition that's good enough to make sure Black Mirror stays in our best Netflix TV Shows rankings. Also, expect us to update this list in the summer, as Netflix just announced that Black Mirror's fifth season, which will feature episodes starring the likes of Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus, will debut on June 5. Unfortunately as its trailer reveals, this season is only 3 episodes long.

Credit: Netflix