Watch This: Origin PC Just Made a Motorized Standing Desk for Gamers

LAS VEGAS - Typically, standing desks aren’t anything to get excited about, but when it’s made by Origin PC, you know it’s going to be something special. The company unveiled its take on the standing desk, and it’s a sight to behold.

The concept desk is massive and totally tricked out. Similar to its laptop and desktop chassis, Origin can custom paint the sides of the desk just about any way you want. I’m a fan of the simple black and red that Origin showed off, but I could definitely see the furniture in purple.

Along the front right lip of the table sits a pair of buttons to raise and lower the desk. When either button is pressed, the furniture will respond, rising or sinking at a steady, relatively fast pace. The heavy work is done by a hydraulic system. I say heavy because unlike other standing tables, Origin’s desk has a metallic arm underneath designed to cradle a desktop.

For the demo, Origin had a Chronos, its smallest tower nestled in the arm. However, the arm can support up to a 100-pound system.

Taking a look at the top of the desk, I saw a large depression at the back near the monitor. Closer inspection revealed several ports, including HDMI and USB 3.1. Origin co-founder and CEO, Kevin Wasielewski, informed me that in addition to hooking up a monitor, the depression could be used as a dock for the Nintendo Switch. Mounted on the sides were integrated speakers, so you could get a full audio experience as you game.

For a first look, I was impressed with Origin’s conceptual standing desk. It’s tailor-made for gamers, complete with integrated speakers and even an arm for your gaming tower. Even though it’s currently a concept, I’m hoping that it’s far enough along that it’ll get into the hands of consumers sooner than later.