'Omni-Gamers' Growing in Number, Says Report

Are you an "avid omni gamer"? Maybe you are, and you just don't know it. The number of "avid omni gamers," or gamers who regularly play video games on multiple platforms, such as mobile phones as well as consoles, is growing, according to tech-industry analysis firm NPD Group. NPD said avid omni gamers were the only gaming demographic to actually increase so far this year in the United States.
The increase is largely due to more people playing games on mobile phones, NPD said. According to the firm's figures, 71 percent of U.S. gamers now play games on mobile devices, up from 67 percent last year.
MORE: 10 Best Mobile Games for Hardcore Gamers
Other groups, such as "casual gamers," "core console gamers" and "family gamers," remained more or less the same size in 2014, NPD said. Meanwhile, both "avid omni gamers" and "free and mobile gamers" said they played most of their games on mobile phones. NPD's findings show that mobile devices, long maligned by so-called hardcore gamers, are a force to be reckoned with in terms of getting people playing games.
Some other interesting tidbits from NPD's findings: PCs are the console of choice among "casual gamers" and "social gamers," but not "core gamers." Among "core gamers" as well as "family gamers," it's the console (Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo). Sorry, PC diehards.
Gamers are now spending more time and money on games than last year, too: an average of $48 on physical games and $16 on digital games in the past 3 months. In 2013, the averages were $45 and $11, respectively.
The survey polled 6,606 US residents aged 2 and older (parents answered on behalf of young children) via an online survey this past April.
Email jscharr@tomsguide.com or follow her @JillScharr and Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.
Of course there are more "casual gamers" and "social gamers" on the PC - that is the only platform that can run such games as League of Legends, can easily play flash games online, and that has social media games.
Talk about a large sample size! /sarcasm
And it wouldn't hurt you guys at Tom's to link your sources to the actual article your talking about. Don't f***ing source it to yourself, you didn't do the research.
https://www.npd.com/wps/portal/npd/us/news/press-releases/increase-in-usage-of-phones-for-gaming-causes-shift-in-us-gamer-segmentation/
"The results were weighed to be representative of the U.S. population age 2 and older."
So... 6,606 people represent 313.9 million (2012) now? And then they bothered to ask for insight from as little as two year old children?
Article dismissed.
Oh, and 30 million Steam users would disagree with you on the casual front.
The Xbox One can do many things. It controls my whole entertainment setup, Functions as a media center, and oh yeah, plays games.
I have all platforms,consoles,tablets,htpc,hardcore pc,phone etc etc Always go back to pc for proper game time, FPS games mouse and keyboard other games Logitech Wireless F710.
It's like cars, Any rusted out bomb will get you to point a or b, Some get you there in style or speed or both such as the pc.
The next gen Nucs and Brix's will be almost a death sentence to consoles, They will all merge into a pc eventually, Already starting to use normal cut down pc chips instead of dedicated hardware. ;)