The best headphones in 2020

By

Here are the best headphones and wireless earbuds based on our testing.

best headphones
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

From the design and comfort to the audio quality and overall value, we evaluate several factors when selecting the best headphones. And the best headphones on this page impressed us the most during our testing. The tricky part is finding the best headphones for your needs.

The good news is our roundup includes our top headphones picks in multiple categories, so you’re sure to find something here that appeals to you. Our picks range from high-end over-ear headphones with immersive noise cancellation to sleek wireless earbuds that are perfect for commuting and working out.

We’ve reviewed hundreds of models and also put many of them head to head to narrow down our list of the best headphones.

What are the best headphones right now?

Sitting in the No. 1 spot for best overall headphones is the Bose 700, thanks to its champion ANC performance and intuitive tech features. The AirPods Pro is a close second with impressive noise cancelation and seamless iOS integration, while the Jabra Elite Active 75t stands out as our favorite best wireless earbuds with dynamic sound, strong battery life, and sturdy, waterproof design.

There are a variety of exciting new headphones on the way for 2020, including the Sony WH-CH710N, which promises rich noise-cancellation for just $199. There's also the Samsung AKG N400, which could be a serious AirPods Pro rival thanks to its robust feature set and relatively low $186 price.

Here are the best headphones you can buy right now in every major category.

The best headphones you can buy today

best headphones - bose 700

(Image credit: Future)

1. Bose Noise Cancelling 700

Best active noise-cancelling headphones

Size and Weight: 8 x 6.5 x 2 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Slick, attractive design
Excellent noise cancelling on calls and music
Precise, balanced audio
Smart, intuitive buttons and touch controls
Expensive

The new king of noise-cancelling headphones is here with a sexy new design and a host of useful features. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offers adjustable ANC that works equally well whether you're listening to music or talking on the phone. The cans are digital-assistant friendly and delivers clean, balanced audio. They're perfect for commuters and music lovers alike. 

See our full Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Apple AirPods Pro

The new king of AirPods

Size and Weight: 2.4 x 1.7 x 0.9 inches, 8.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4.5 hours (NC on) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Modern, functional design
Great active noise cancelling
Expanded, easy to use controls
Comfortable semi-custom fit
Great sound
No companion app
Battery life could be longer

This is most definitely a big deal.  Somehow, Apple made the AirPods even better. With the new AirPods Pro, the company managed to squeeze three microphones and six sensors into the tiny, redesigned casing and still had room for its lauded H1 chip. They even added eartips.

The result is some of the best active noise cancelling I've heard in a pair of truly wireless earbuds.  Hands-free Siri just keeps getting better and better, the audio is pretty great and they're comfortable.

See our full Apple AirPods Pro review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

2. Jabra Elite Active 75t

Best wireless earbuds

Size and Weight: 0.8 x 0.7 x 0.6 inches, 0.19 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 7.5 hours; 28 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Loud, full sound
Sleek, waterproof design
In-app audio customization
Strong battery life with fast charging
Effective passive noise cancelation
Newer features unavailable at launch
Can get extremely loud at max volume

Jabra found a way to improve our favorite wireless earbuds, packing a hell of a lot of performance into a tinier waterproof design. The Elite Active 75t boasts better battery life than the AirPods Pro, plus its charging case holds more portable power and feels sturdier. Fitness fanatics will love the realizable comfort and fit they provide; sweat absorption is one of many unsung features on there. Any areas where the Elite 75t fell short like call quality and digital assistant support have also been improved. Best of all, the buds deliver consistently clean detail and warm, lively instrumentals and vocals that can also be tweaked through special features (e.g. built-in EQ, music presets) in the companion app to achieve personalized sound.

See our full Jabra Elite Active 75t review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Apple AirPods 2

Powerful earbuds for Apple fans.

Size: 1.6 x 0.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 0.14 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours;13 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Lightweight, comfortable design
Faster connection on iOS devices
Hands-free Siri integration
Good audio quality
Limited controls
No equalizer
Lacks ambient listening mode

Faster, smarter, longer-lasting, the AirPods 2 are still at the top of the heap for iPhone owners looking for the best wireless headphones. Apple has given people what they want with wireless charging and a hands-free approach to Siri. And the fact that the buds offer longer talk time and faster pairing are icing on the cake, especially since the old AirPods' pairing was near-instantaneous. For iOS fans, these are the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

See our full Apple Airpods 2 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Beats Solo Pro Headphones

Great noise cancelling, stylish good looks

Size and Weight: 7 inches (height), 9.4 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 22 hours (NC on), 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Sexy, colorful design
Powerful noise-cancelling technology
Great audio and call quality
Long battery life
Uses Lightning charger
App lacks equalizer

Beats and Apple have teamed up to give us the spectacular Beats Solo Pros. The first on-ear noise-cancelling headphones in the Beats lineup, the Solo Pros deliver fairly balanced audio, 22 hours of battery life and impressive noise cancelling that should put Bose on notice. Thanks to Apple's H1 chip, these headphones also give you seamless pairing and integration with iOS devices, all in a sophisticated take on Beats brightly colored aesthetic.

See our full Beats Solo Pro review

Credit: Panasonic

(Image credit: Panasonic)

6. Panasonic ErgoFit RP-HKE120-K

Best earbuds under $20

Size and Weight: 0.4 x 0.4 x 0.4 inches, 0.14 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: No

Unbeatable price
Premium audio performance
Great noise isolation
Large color selection
Bass can come on strong
No volume controls

The Panasonic ErgoFit RP-HJE120 buds produce sound quality typically found in much more expensive earphones. The buds reproduced thunderous bass, tight midranges and natural highs that made us feel bad for people who paid way more for their high-end buds.

See our Best Cheap Earbuds Under $25 page.

7. Powerbeats Pro

Best running earbuds

Size and Weight: 4.7 x 1.6 x 5.5 inches, 0.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 9 hours | Bluetooth Range: 50 feet (15.2 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Adjustable ANC levels
Versatile sound
Smart controls
Pairs with 10 devices simultaneously
Bulky charging case

Apple's not making a fitness version of its popular AirPods –– yet. But the PowerBeats with its sweat-resistant, wireless buds more than make up for the oversight. Thanks to Apple's new H1 chip, the seamless integration with your iProducts is even faster. Apple's toned down the Beats' bass-heavy sound signature in favor of a more balanced presentation that you can enjoy over the estimated 15 hours of battery life.

See our full PowerBeats Pro review.



8. Sony WH-1000XM3

Best wireless

Size and Weight: 10.4 x 7.3 x 2.9 inches, 9 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 30 hours (NC on), 38 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Excellent sound
Versatile noise cancellation
Responsive touch controls
Companion app with sound customization options
Plastic design doesn't feel premium
Mediocre call quality

Powered by Sony's all-new HD Noise Cancelling Processor, the QN1, and offering an advanced soundstage, tons of sound-customization options and a thinner design, the feature-rich WH-1000XM3 headphones are engineered to compete with and, in certain categories, outperform the best. The improvements in audio fidelity alone place these headphones on a par with, if not above, the QC35 II. They deliver a powerful low-end punch suited for their target demographic of bass lovers, and grant listeners a suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app.

See our full Sony WH-1000xM3 review.



9. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Great noise cancelling and audio

Size and Weight: 7.1 x 6.7 x 3.2 inches, 8.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours (NC on), 40 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Champion noise cancellation
Clean and crisp sound
Comfortable design
Use ANC mode with aux cable
Same design as the previous version
Google Assistant needs work

A good set of active noise-cancelling headphones is the difference between a peaceful commute or flight and a chaotic one. Enter the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones. These headphones keep the sleek design, best-in-class noise-cancelling and crystal-clear audio quality while adding a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant. In short, some of the best headphones on the market just got a whole lot smarter.

See our full Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Credit: Behringer

(Image credit: Behringer)

10. Behringer HPS3000 Studio Headphones

Best headphones under $30

Size and Weight: 8.1 x 6.9 x 3.7 inches, 10.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): None | Bluetooth Range: None | Digital Assistant Support: No

Adjustable ANC levels
Versatile sound
Smart controls
Pairs with 10 devices simultaneously
Cumbersome design
Distortion at high volumes

The Behringer HPS3000 Studio Headphones deftly produce light, airy vocals with sparkling strings, crisp percussion and booming lows, depending on the song. Despite the bulky design, the headphones are surprisingly light and come with a 1/4-mm jack in case you want to plug them into a stereo system, mixing console or guitar amp.

See our Best Cheap Headphones Under $30 page.

Sony WF-1000xM3

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

11. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds

Best active noise cancelling earbuds

Size and Weight: 5.6 x 4.7 x 2.5 inches, 0.3 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 6 hours (NC on), 8 hours (NC off) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Stellar audio performance
Great noise cancellation
Tons of personalization via companion app
Excellent battery life across the board
Luxe, sharp-looking design
Touch controls could use some work
Poor call quality
Loose-fitting tips

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds successfully combine stellar sonics with impressive noise cancellation. A plethora of features and solid battery life also elevate its status among the elite. Deep, rich bass and tonal balance give the buds an edge over the competition. Better yet, listeners have the option to play with the built-in EQ and create their own sound profile or choose from nine different presets as well as adjust the ambient sound levels. And with an estimated 6 hours of battery life (ANC on), you'll have a lot of time to enjoy your music, movies or podcasts.

See our full Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds review.


Credit: Anker

(Image credit: Anker)

12. Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Headphones

Best wireless headphones under $100

Size and Weight: 7.1 x 3.9 x 10.2 inches, 7.8 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 25 hours | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Thunderous bass response
Impressive craftsmanship for $100 headphones
Solid battery life
Reliable Bluetooth performance
Becomes uncomfortable after an hour of use
Aux cable has no controls

The Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT are the best headphone deal under $100 that you’ll find, delivering full, energetic sound highlighted by its monstrous low end and well-tuned midrange. Despite being an older model, these headphones provide you a generous amount of playtime (24 hours) and Bluetooth range (30 feet). The bundled aux cable is also clutch for listening in passive mode, granted it’s pretty fragile and has no buttons to manage playback or volume. Still, those are small compromises to live with for the asking price.

See our Best Cheap Wireless Headphones Under $100 page.

Credit: JLab

(Image credit: JLab)

13. JLab JBuds Air Wireless Earphones

Best Truly Wireless Earphones Under $60

Size and Weight: 1.8 x 3 x 1.6 inches, 0.13 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4 hours, 14 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes

Powerful bass
Water-resistant protection
Preset EQs
Auto Connect feature
Bulky design, Subpar battery life

If the second-gen AirPods are out of your price range, look into something more affordable that is just as reliable regarding connectivity and sound. The JBuds Air have an Auto Connect feature that instantly re-pairs the buds to an audio source just as fast as Apple's buds do with iOS devices. While there are three different EQ settings engineered to elevate sonics – Balanced, Bass Boost and Signature – the default sound profile can pump out powerful lows just as well as any premium truly wireless earbuds.

See our review of the best cheap wireless earbuds.

How we test the best headphones

To help separate the wheat from the chaff when shopping for headphones, Tom's Guide evaluates the following criteria: design, comfort, features, performance and value. We employ a rigorous review process, comparing products with similar fit, features and pricing.

Each pair is worn over the course of a week for 2 hours at a time. During this testing period, the staff is evaluating comfort, ease of use and, of course, audio quality. We listen to several predetermined sample tracks that span a number of genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical and R&B, and we evaluate the volume, clarity and fullness.

Regarding features, we test the effectiveness of active noise cancelling, Bluetooth range and battery life. For the fitness-focused models, we test to see how they stand up to vigorous workouts, evaluating both how securely they fit while we exercise and how well they handle ambient noise from things like falling weights and gym machines.

Once we complete our testing, we rate headphones based on our five-star system (1 = worst, 5 = best). If a product is truly exemplary, it's awarded an Editors' Choice.

And now that more streaming music services are offering high-resolution resolution audio, be sure to read our audio codec FAQ for everything you need to know about FLAC files, MP3s and everything in between.

What to look for in the best headphones

  • When it comes to headphones, you have several different types of fit, including on-ear, over-ear and in-ear. Make sure to choose something that you'll feel comfortable wearing for long periods of time.
  • Check the headphones features. If you're looking for sports headphones, make sure they're sweat-resistant. Or if you have a loud commute, try to get something with good active or passive noise-cancelling technology.
  • Shopping for Bluetooth headphones? Make sure you get something with at least 12 hours of battery life so you're not charging your cans every few days. If you're looking at truly wireless earbuds, 5 hours should be the minimum.
  • Expensive doesn't always mean good. There are plenty of inexpensive headphones and earbuds that can give you solid audio quality with a fair number of features.
